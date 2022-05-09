Real Estate Spotlight: The Path to Your Dream Home Ends at Monte Bay Villa

Good Morning, Good Morning! I feel like last week we were focused on the BVI and the Kentucky Derby and, while the stories relate to St. John, the focus has been cast to other localities. So, today, let me bring you back HOME to Love City to take a close up look at this stunning seven bedroom, seven and one half bath waterfront property which includes a five bedroom pool villa paired with a two bedroom stone cottage set on the turquoise waters of Rendezvous Bay. Monte Bay Villa just hit the market last week and, if you are on the hunt for your dream home, you should act quickly…Because I don’t imagine it will stay there for long!

I am absolutely envious of the future owners of this immaculate turnkey, two-for-the-price-of-one villa! Monte Bay Villa and its adjacent charming stone cottage are set astutely on .57 waterfront acres of St. John in an incredible neighborhood, adjacent to Ditliff Point. Here, you will be just ten minutes to Cruz Bay, yet secluded in your own private paradise with forever unobstructed views of Rendezvous Bay and the Caribbean Sea.

If you are on the hunt for an investment property, look no further. Monte Bay Villa and the cottage are rented together and produce outstanding rental income for the smart investor!

This magnificent home is surrounded the crystal clear waters of the Caribbean Sea and lush tropical fruit bearing and floral vegetation. Banana and papaya trees will naturally supplement your morning smoothies or happy hour drinks. And while you are enjoying your beverage of choice at any time of day, you can take in the incredible luscious green palms, hibiscus and Bougainvillea that surround you.

Let’s take a look at the layout of these homes, shall we? The main villa is home to five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, spacious indoor and outdoor living areas, a formal dining room and a unique Mediterranean style open air gallery with twelve foot archways and spanning views of the sea.

The two story guest cottage, constructed sturdily with native stonework, is a two bedroom, two bathroom home complete with a full kitchen, living area and private patio surrounded by green tropical foliage. The guest house is on the other side of the parking area from the main home and sits above and behind it. So, the unparalleled views extend to this cottage, perfect for a visiting family, short term or long term renters or a care taker!

Before we head inside Monte Bay Villa to take a closer look, let’s first take another peak at that stunning 30 foot swimming pool! Can’t you just picture yourself enjoying a good book or great company in the St. John sunshine? The pool area boasts several sun (or shade!) lounging areas, a BBQ and a covered patio table for six.

The entrance to Monte Bay Villa begins as you descend down stairs accented with beautiful stone walls, an attractive trellis and lush tropical landscaping. Even prior to entering this elegant villa, the stone pillars, lush greenery and sweeping staircase omit a sense of romanticism and mystique!

Trust me when I say, upon entering this home, you will never want to leave. It exudes a sort of Caribbean meets Mediterranian style of elegance with sweeping open spaces and unique architectural design features.

The living room (pictured above) with the gallery in the background is just beyond the AMAZING gourmet kitchen, fit for a chef of great caliber! Elegance spans into the kitchen with stunning floor to ceiling custom cabinetry, beautiful granite countertops and updated stainless steel appliances.

And, where will you enjoy your meals prepared in this incredible kitchen? Well, you could enjoy any of the three dining areas in the indoor and outdoor spaces of this immaculate home. But the formal dining area with a beautiful table for eight and a custom built china cabinet and bar area seems like a perfect space in which to enjoy a great meal with friends and family, don’t you think?

After dinner, it’s time for bed! And you’ll have your pick of five breezy and beautiful sleeping areas. But, I know which one I would pick…Can you IMAGINE waking up to this???

Let’s take one more look at Monte Bay Villa before we head over to take a closer look at the cottage. The interior of the homes combined is 4000 square feet with an additional 2,588 square feet of outdoor living areas. All of which are complimented by a perfect Caribbean breeze and breathtaking view.

The stone cottage would be a perfect place for a caretaker or for you to live in while you rent the main, income producing villa. Private entry to both homes and all of the comforts of home in the cottage allow for a perfect duo of separate dwellings on one property.

Ascend the spiral staircase surrounded by beautiful foliage and step onto the wrap around patio to take in that gorgeous view before we step inside the quaint and cozy guest quarters.

No necessity was spared in the construction of this beautiful cottage kitchen. New stainless steel appliances and an abundance of counter and cabinet space create the perfect expanse for culinary creations!

At the end of a day well spent at the pool or on the beach, you can cozy up in one of the two absolutely darling cottage bedrooms for a good night’s rest with the ocean breeze sweeping through the patio doors.

Monte Bay Villa and Cottage are currently listed with American Paradise Real Estate and are ready for new owners and guests immediately! This dynamic duo of income producing homes won’t last long so take a look at the full listing and contact Agent Joan Sparling today (340-690-6021) to schedule a viewing or get more details on this INCREDIBLE property in Rendezvous Bay!