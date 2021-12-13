Real Estate Spotlight: St. John is Calling You Home for the Holidays

Is the weather outside getting frightful? Ready for a year round warm weather change of scene? Well, this charming three bedroom masonry pool villa, located high on the Majestic Mile may be the permanent fix you have been searching for. A pool deck and brick patio surrounded by lush tropical landscaping surely supersedes the snow and sleet. And, by this time next year, you could be calling this HOME for the holidays. Let’s take a closer look at this spectacular family home….

Breathtaking views spanning across the green hillsides of St. John’s Bordeaux Mountain and Coral Bay and stretching beyond to the Caribbean Sea and the British Virgin Islands in the distance will welcome you home with a very different kind of Christmas Cheer! Imagine waking up each morning to this incredible backdrop!

There are two main pods to this home…The first, a multi-level main living area, contains a half bath, kitchen, great room, a covered dining deck (as seen above) and two air conditioned bedrooms, each with their own en suite bathroom.

The second pod is home to a quaint and private studio cottage which is connected to the main home via a brick pathway through the luscious landscaping that surround this half acre property in Estate Carolina.

The spacious studio cottage is perfect for a caretaker or for renters, with air conditioning and a private patio. With a small expansion of a kitchenette, this could a be a perfectly lovely and fully functional stand alone studio home!

The bathroom in the studio cottage is roomy and well thought out with under the counter storage, a linen closet, a beautifully tiled and spacious step in shower and those same gorgeous bamboo floors that we saw in the main living area.

On our way back up to take a closer look at the main living pod, let’s take a quick stop on the pool deck to take in those views from the Chicago brick patio or the traditional wood decking surrounding the water…

Adjacent to the pool, you will find a large lower level bedroom with a spacious seating area, an en suite bathroom and poolside access.

The bathroom in this beautiful space is absolutely stunning with a gorgeous pebble stone shower, an arched opaque window and brand new vanity.

From the pool deck, we can head back up to the main living area via the outdoor stairs, lined with vegetation and mature tropical fruit trees.

The master bedroom, located on the upper level of the main pod, has a unique L-shape that interestingly separates the sleeping quarters from the reading nook. Lofted ceilings with crisp white exposed beams stretch the space of the already sizeable bedroom.

And, a private balcony adds to the charm of this sleeping space, bringing the Caribbean breezes into your dreams.

In the main living area, you will find an expansive open floor plan lined with tile floors and those same gorgeous lofted ceilings we noticed in the master bedroom. Tasteful teak furnishings contrasted by modern fixtures occupy the space of the dining and living areas.

In the brightly lit kitchen, you will find everything you need to prepare a glorious meal for your family. Beautiful and functional stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter and cabinet space with an adjacent pantry ensure that you will have full functionality and all of the space to make your culinary dreams into a reality.

And, where should you serve those perfectly executed meals? Casually, at the beautiful bar top in the kitchen?

Or maybe go a bit more formal at the cozy dining table for six?

Or, take to the covered dining space on your deck and continue to soak in those views of the Caribbean blues….

This stunning three bedroom, three and a half bathroom masonry home in Upper Carolina is currently listed with American Paradise Real Estate for $1,475,000. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own this spectacular family home! Take a look at the full listing and email Agent Hilarie Oliver (or call 340-643-1276) to schedule a showing and find out more about coming home to St. John for the holidays….