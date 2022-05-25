Real Estate Spotlight: Sprawling & Iconic Estate Overlooking Cruz Bay is On The Market!

Good Morning, Good Morning! I had the opportunity this past weekend to take a walk through a captivating estate that is currently on the market with Tropical Properties. Now, I don’t always do actual walk throughs with these write ups, but I jumped at the chance to see the interior of a home that I see almost daily and have often pondered what grandeur might exist within the walls. Well, it did NOT disappoint and my breath was taken away from the moment I stepped through the ornate iron gate from the private parking lot into a pristine tropical oasis, only moments away from the heart of Cruz Bay. If you have visited St. John in the past five years, you know exactly the expansive villa I am about to show you. And, trust me when I say, Casa Bella Luna is ALL that she appears to be. Perched high atop a ridge above historic Cruz Bay stands a uniquely built 30,000 square foot estate with nine bedrooms, eleven and a half bathrooms, two kitchens, a pool with waterslide and fountain, a full gym, three laundry rooms, a multitude of outdoor and indoor living spaces, a nine car garage and two separate wings, one for sleeping and one for living. Casa Bella Luna offers the feeling of a remote and pristine paradise, just steps from the action of downtown. This custom and meticulously built villa, rests behind beautiful, thirty foot tall native stone work walls and artistic iron gates on quaint and charming Frangiapani Lane to the south. But to the north and to the west, there is nothing but views of enchanting Caribbean Blues as far as the eye can see. Ascend the central staircase to the third floor of the home and from the rooftop deck, there, you will encounter panoramic views of the sea as to every horizon line. Below, within the courtyards, pool area and open air walkways, tropical green foliage surrounds you, mimicking the feeling of being in the great outdoors, rather than within the walls of an astute Caribbean Villa. Casa Bella Luna is somewhat divided into two wings and, because throughout my walk through this weekend, I got a little lost myself :), I want to give you the lay of the land for a moment. The pool area and the sprawling courtyard that surrounds it is located in the middle of the two buildings surrounded by that luscious tropical landscaping on the second level in the photo below. The top two floors of the building to the left contain sleeping quarters, bathrooms and laundry rooms (YES. There are THREE on the property!). In the bottom left corner is the upper level of the two story caretakers’ quarters. A beautiful grassy lawn and solar field, which combines forces with WAPA to power the home by day, is just to the right. And, the upper right building contains a one bedroom “nanny suite” on the main level an immaculate kitchen, dining area and living area on the second level. And, on the top floor, a sun deck, and additional entertaining space. Got it? Ok. Let’s take a closer look at each section, starting with the pool deck… Yes, this incredibly inviting pool that sits center stage in this amazing gated compound has BOTH a waterslide and a waterfall! Oh, but that’s not all, the adjacent entertainment courtyard contains a sun deck with plenty of lounging space, a three seat wet bar, complete with wine chiller, a ping pong table and a beautiful table for eight with a built-in lazy Susan! Adjacent to the “common” area, is a the most elegant and expansive “mother-in-law” suite I have ever laid eyes on. A thoughtfully laid out one bedroom apartment with a king size bed, kitchenette with a full sized stainless refrigerator, a full bathroom, large living area and private patio is the only sleeping quarter on the west wing, and the main floor, of Casa Bella Luna.

Up the open air stairwell from the pool area, you will find the main functional living space of the home. Outdoors, plenty of covered areas for lounging or dining await you…

And, indoors, an absolutely stunning open concept kitchen, dining area for ten and spacious living area reside. Every single room in this home fully utilizes the outdoor landscape with floor to ceiling windows. But, if you are in need of a bit of reprieve from the Caribbean sun, ALL of those windows have the ability to hide behind a system of shade blinds that are controllable with ease at the push of a button. Additionally, ALL of the interior spaces on the property are kept nice and cool with a powerful central air system. It was so refreshing to walk into each space for reprieve from the warm sunny day.

I want to, for a moment, make note of the gentle interior and exterior designs of this modern villa. The blues, the greys, the whites, the light colored wood…They are all accentuated with thoughtful textures, whether man made or natural. And throughout all of the interior spaces of the home, clean lines and unique modern lighting fixtures keep the neutral color scheme from being anything but dull!

Up the stairs once again to the top level of the west wing….This place is where I would spend ALL of my time if I were lucky enough to be living at Casa Bella Luna. Sweeping panoramic views all the way from St. Croix to Jost van Dyke surround you whether you are inside or out. You are literally surrounded by light breezes and Caribbean Blues! An air conditioned interior living space is surrounded on all sides by spacious decking with a sun deck and wet bar at the west facing end.