Real Estate Spotlight: Sea Stone – A Rare Waterfront Sanctuary That Captures the Spirit of St. John

There are places on this island that feel almost too good to be true; where the natural beauty of St. John converges with thoughtful design, classic Caribbean style, and an undeniable sense of peace. Sea Stone is one of those rare places.

Perched on a private stretch of coveted waterfront, Sea Stone offers what so many dream of but very few ever find: westerly-facing sunset views, easy access, elegant island living, and a quiet sense of timelessness that only a well-loved home can provide.

Located in one of St. John’s most easily accessible and highly sought-after neighborhoods, this 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom residence has been lovingly maintained by the same family for many years. From the moment you arrive, it’s clear that this isn’t just a property, it’s a sanctuary. A place where unforgettable memories have been made and where every sunrise and sunset feels like a gift.

Sea Stone beautifully captures the natural magic of St. John while offering a refined, relaxed living experience. Nearly every room in the home opens up to panoramic ocean views, framed by swaying palms, lush landscaping, and the vibrant colors of the Caribbean sea and sky. The home’s layout and design speak to a deep appreciation for both the environment and comfort. Inside, warm wood accents and high-end finishes provide understated elegance, while large windows and doors allow in the soothing sound of waves and the island’s signature trade winds.

Outside, a private pool invites you to cool off and unwind while surrounded by tropical flora and endless water views. The outdoor living areas are perfectly suited for entertaining or simply soaking up the peaceful energy of this exceptional setting. Whether you’re enjoying your morning coffee or a glass of wine as the sun dips below the horizon, every moment here feels like a celebration of island life.

Eco-conscious buyers will be pleased to know the property is equipped with a solar array and battery backup system, making Sea Stone both sustainable and reliable. It’s a home designed for modern island living, with the systems in place to ensure comfort, efficiency, and peace of mind.

Beyond its beauty and charm, Sea Stone is also a very smart investment. With a strong and consistent rental history, the property has already proven itself as a desirable and lucrative vacation home. Whether you intend to use it as a private retreat, an income-producing property, or a blend of both, Sea Stone delivers on every front.

Properties like this are incredibly rare. Waterfront homes with sunset views, privacy, and a history of care and stewardship are few and far between, especially in such an accessible location. Sea Stone is more than a dream home, it’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity to own a piece of what makes St. John so special.

For those who know and love this island, you understand: there’s no better place to invest in your future and in your peace of mind.

You can click here to view the full listing.

For more information or to schedule a private showing, contact Nancy Batten at Cruz Bay Realty, Inc.

340.626.2698