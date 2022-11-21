Real Estate Spotlight: Rare Opportunity of Three Parcels & Cottage Bordering National Park

Good Morning, Good Morning! Happy Monday everyone! And Happy Thanksgiving week! Speaking of giving thanks, this absolutely incredible opportunity for home AND land ownership on St. John just hit my desk. And it is surely something to be grateful for. Two and a half acres on three separate parcels, most of which borders the Virgin Islands National Park, with panoramic views AND close proximity to Cruz Bay are currently listed with 340 Real Estate as one bundled package. And there is a charming, renovated cottage and outdoor dining gallery and lounge on site that are move in ready so you can stay while you expand onto the other ready-to-build parcels! This place is such a rare find on St. John. Let’s take a closer look.

Ok, so first, the land. The first parcel (5TB), the one with the cottage, gallery and parking areas, is 1.1 acres and is located at the top of the three properties. It is flat and grassy with an astute mahogany tree and borders the National Park.

In addition to this beautiful lot already being cleared and ready for the opportunity of further expansions, the views are unsurpassed. From this hillside, high above Cruz Bay, you can see forever. To the north, the west and the south. You know what that means? Year-round sunset views!

The other two parcels (5TD) combine to form a total of 1.4 acres (.73 and .672) and are accessible from the main lot via a lower road. These three sections of estate-worthy land are in an excellent location that is just far enough away from town to maintain incredible privacy and peace and quiet. Yet close enough to easily run errands or grab dinner and drinks at your favorite Cruz Bay establishments.

The cottage and adjacent outdoor dining and lounging gallery on parcel 5TB offer everything you need to move-in and simply enjoy your expanse of land or prepare for building a larger main home or homes. Each of the three parcels are zoned to allow two homes (main house/guest house or two kitchens) so this opportunity would be perfect for a family compound or multiple long-term residences!

The newly renovated cottage has a full kitchen with updated appliances, a small office area, a beautiful stone shower, a loft for additional space for guests or for storage, a sleeping area on the main level and a living room.

And it is powered by a Tesla Powerwall with plenty of solar and battery backup to keep the lights on long after WAPA has gone dark 😉

The new newly built covered gallery ensures that, while your living space may be small, you still have plenty of space to entertain! A table for six provides the perfect arena for taking in those sunset views while enjoying a delicious dinner prepared tableside on the grill. Two flat screen TVs in the gallery ensure evening entertainment while watching football with your friends or hosting a movie night!

This main property also boasts some incredibly beautiful native stonework and multiple parking areas. The entirety of the cleared space is flat and grassy; an incredibly rare find on St. John 😉

These three parcels, totaling in over 2.5 acres, with the cottage and gallery are currently listed with 340 Real Estate for $2.3 million. And the possibilities are endless! But you don’t have to take my word for it. Take a look at the full listing and contact Agent Tammy Donnelly today to find out more information and schedule a showing of this beautiful property.