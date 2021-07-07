Real Estate Spotlight: Quaint Island Living with Immense Opportunity

Good Morning! Today, I have a lovely, yet modest, home to share with you that truly has it all! An income producing second unit with separate entry, multiple courtyards surrounded by beautifully kept landscaping, breathtaking views, a sturdy masonry build, power backup, an amazing location and recent updates to the property all combine to make this two storied home a deal breaker with a price tag under $800,000!

This two level home is comprised of the main floor’s two bedroom, one bathroom “Hummingbird House” and the lower level’s one bedroom, one bathroom “Pastory View” apartment. Both of these charming units are bright and airy with incredible outdoor spaces and their own separate parking and entries. The lower level apartment makes an ideal and simple living quarter for a caretaker or for its new owner while the upper space generates rental income.

Or, live upstairs and rent the lower level long-term to your favorite island staffer! We all know how incredibly difficult it is to find housing in this rental market! OR, stay in your new abode part time and whenever you can and rent both units to pay your mortgage. The possibilities are bottomless with this island duo of affordable and easily manageable spaces!

The two combined parking areas surrounding this masonry home can accommodate up to four vehicles. But don’t spend too much time there….The landscaping of this place is absolutely lovely. Where on island have you ever seen so much well manicured green grass. And the color pops of the Flamboyant trees and tropical flowers surrounding the .40 acre lot absolutely lift my spirits!

The courtyards that house this lush landscaping are easy on the eyes yet a little quirky…In the best possible way! And they are home to a barbecue, multiple seating areas for taking in the greenery and a spa for soaking in the beautiful views. A laundry room and outdoor shed are a few other added amenities worth noting!

Inside Hummingbird House, you’ll find a beautiful open floor plan containing the great room, dining area and kitchen, a master bedroom with en suite bathroom, a lofted sleeping area and a gigantic patio space for soaking up those western facing sunset views! Beautiful arched doorways transition from indoor to outdoor living with sweeping lofted ceilings expand the space upwards. Don’t you just love the peaceful peach, beige, blue and green hues that accentuate the light wood and whites?

The eye catching decor does not stop in the kitchen! That backsplash is a custom design and, in my opinion, absolutely stunning in contrast to the stainless appliances and dark granite counter tops. The gas stove top in the island is a culinary enthusiast’s dream with six burners that allow you to visit with your guests seated at the bar top while you create an amazing meal.

The entire indoor space of Hummingbird House is fully air conditioned so your guests or kiddos that reside in the lofted bedroom (just up the stairs from the common area) can stay nice and cool all night long. Optional privacy shades have been installed so the upstairs dwelling can be made a bit more quiet and enclosed if necessary.

The master bedroom is fully equipped for a comfortable night’s sleep with this artistically adorned four poster king sized bed.

And the view and those Caribbean breezes are always within eye’s sight and arm’s reach….

Speaking of the view, let’s head out to the patio to take that in! The outdoor covered living areas of both levels of this home come complete with lush green landscaping, happy flamboyant trees and that western facing Caribbean view of Pillsbury Sound that will never cease to make my heart skip a beat.

On the lower level, Pastory View can be accessed from its own parking area through the screened in patio with an amazing amount of outdoor living space! With the protection of the screens from the elements, this patio more than doubles the living area of the quaint apartment it shares a space with. I would make this outdoor area my office and dining area, freeing up space inside and making sure to take in the views during my mornings spent working from home!

This lovely one bedroom apartment is equipped with a full kitchen, perfect for creating a simple meal for a few loved ones.

The adjacent space in this open floor plan hosts a dining table for four and a cozy living room nook for relaxing on those breezy Caribbean evenings.

Pastory View’s bedroom and bathroom are both surprisingly spacious for this quaint apartment. The bathroom hosts a walk through dressing area with tons of storage space, a full vanity and a roomy step in shower.

The bedroom of the lower unit in this home is simple yet everything you need with tasteful decor and your own personal air conditioning unit for guaranteeing a lovely night’s sleep.

This two story, multi unit villa is currently listed with 340 Real Estate for just $795,000! With built in rental income, all of the updates, incredible outdoor living spaces, stunning views and a close proximity to downtown Cruz Bay, this lovely little abode likely will not last long at that asking price! Take a look at the full listing for more details and contact Agent Tammy Donnelly today to schedule a showing and take a closer look at your St. John dream home.