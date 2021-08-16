Real Estate Spotlight: Opportunities Abound on Nature Lovers Dream of a Property!

Good Monday Morning to you all! This weekend, Tropical Storm Grace passed well to the south of us and, aside from ferry port and restaurant closures, a bit of rain with rumbling thunder and the inevitable power outages, all was well in Love City. I hope that you all had a beautiful summer weekend, wherever you are 🙂

This morning, I have to share with you an absolute GEM of a property: A FULL acre of land, surrounded by the Virgin Islands National Park with two quaint island cottages and plenty of room for additional builds or expansion. And, as for the price tag, you absolutely cannot beat the value of this beautiful property!

Ok, so, nature lovers, pay attention….the entire back property line of this lot IS the Virgin Islands National Park! Which means a few things. For starters, the area behind this acre of land will never be developed. As the owner of this property, you will always enjoy the tranquility and spectacular views of being almost inside the park!

Second, the accessibility to trails, beaches, snorkeling and exploring are all within a few moments of this land. The parcel is situated just past Concordia and before the rough road to Lameshur. So you will have extremely easy access to Salt Pond. Drunk Bay, Ram Head, Kiddel Bay, the Tekite Trail, Lameshur Bays and the Lameshur Trail cut through to the Reef Bay Trail. You could literally explore your new surroundings for days without ever getting into your vehicle!

So, I mentioned “opportunities.” For starters, the property is already set up for success! Nestled into the hillsides are two rustic island cottages with a great rental history as the well known short term rentals, the Lameshur Cottages. The cottages are turnkey and ready for either move in for new owners or rental for visitors.

The property is also a RARE W1 zoning. Which means considerable expansion of residential, agricultural or commercial options are allowed. I could totally see a little community garden, bed and breakfast or small farm to table restaurant being a very popular stop on this absolutely charming property. You could keep it all for yourself as well though and possibly add a larger main house or expand on the cottages to fully enjoy the tranquility of being completely surrounded by nature and peace and quiet!

Currently, on the property there is a “main house cottage” and a studio cottage, a storage container, extremely generous open space/parking and a car port and “glamping” tent platform.

As you can see, there is SO much potential for this already smartly developed lot. My mind goes in a million creative and sustainable directions when I see something like this! Historically, this property was a safe haven for injured animals…How cool is that?

Let’s take a closer look at those adorable homes on this peaceful and well-established cottage estate. The main cottage is a two level, two bedroom, one bath home with a full kitchen that is uniquely outfitted with TONS of clever “tiny home-like” storage space. If you have ever dreamed of living the tiny house life (or life on a boat for that matter!) this is a definite (more luxurious) step in that direction.

A bright tropical color palate, ample outdoor living areas and lifted ceilings combine to make this picturesque island cottage deceive its limited footprint. Again, with all of the built in cubby holes and shelving for storage! The entire home is thoughtful and clever with space-saving in mind.

There are two bright and breezy bedrooms in the main house. One on the main level, adjacent to the kitchen….

And another in the form of an enclosed “sleeping porch” on the other side of the main living area.

The full bathroom in the main home brings the beauty of the National Park right to you during shower time in this absolutely adorable space!

On the lower level of the main home is…MORE Storage! Additionally, you’ll find a lovely covered seating area and a laundry room!

This ever-so-smartly built island cottage would be a perfect spot for a solo, couple or young family to call home while they rent the studio cottage and further expand the property to their perfections. Or, simply continue to short-term the adorable duo when you are not on island and making plans for your future plunge into island living!

The cottages and their 1700 square feet of indoor and outdoor living spaces are connected by an elevated boardwalk that gives the illusion of a treehouse as you walk between the homes, surrounded by lush green foliage and views of the VI National Park.

The studio makes a great third bedroom for the main home, guest house for visitors or short term rental with a fully functional kitchenette, convertible bed and that same bright and breezy feel as the main home! Although it is a significantly smaller footprint than the main home, the studio cottage still delivers on those clever space saving storage ideas that are cleverly built into every nook and cranny.

But, who needs a lot of indoor space when you can grill out, surrounded by nature, while enjoying the Caribbean breezes?

This incredible opportunity of a property is currently listed with 340 Real Estate for ONLY $695,000! The location, property size, built in rental income, W1 zoning and move in readiness of this place combine far exceed that number. The Lameshur Cottage Estate will not last long so take a look at the full listing, watch the video below and contact Tammy Donnelly today to discuss your options on this gem of a property on St. John!