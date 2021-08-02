Real Estate Spotlight: Never Ending Caribbean Views Are Calling You Home

You guys…This house I have to share with you today. Just wow. This Chocolate Hole home is just a ten minute drive to town yet perched in privacy high above the Caribbean Sea with INCREDIBLE 270 degree views. And a whopping 2800 square feet of outdoor patio space for soaking in the sun and those unspeakable views of the big blue. Three separate bedroom/bathroom/patio spaces, a pool area, outdoor dining and THAT LOCATION AND VIEW splashed with some dashes of dated island charm makes this home one well worth taking a closer look at…

Ok, first, let’s take a closer look at this plot of stunning St. John soil! The lot is a FULL acre of land surrounded by cliff edges and the sea with paved access road leading up to the huge parking lot and adjacent wood framed home that sits upon it. The peninsula rests in between Chocolate Hole and Maria Bluff to the East and Devers Bay to the Southwest. The views, spanning from St. John’s South Shore, to the open ocean, to St. Thomas and the western sunset, will never be interrupted by new build on neighboring lots. If you purchase this home, this beautiful peninsula is all for your personal enjoyment. The lot alone is worth most of the price tag attached to this home, in my opinion!

However, the home itself, is quite the unique find as well! We have spoken a lot in recent months about the inefficacy of the power company in the USVI (WAPA). Well, with a ton of solar panels AND a diesel generator attached to this home, you won’t have to worry about that at all. In this Chocolate Hole home, you’ll be fully sustainable when the rest of the island goes into blackout mode!

The 1600 square feet of interior space that is gently tucked in between the vast outdoor loving areas could probably use a few pieces of personal touch from the new owner. However, the home is set up in a unique fashion with each bedroom boasting its own entry, private patio area and full bathroom. It’s a fantastic layout for short or long term renting some of the spaces in the home. Or a great selling point on the vacation rental market for a family with grown children or couples traveling together.

The funky and fun layout of this home keeps the common area and each of the sleeping quarters separate. Yet they are all connected by covered outdoor decking and winding staircases giving it a Swiss Family Robinson vibe. I absolutely love it!

The living room and kitchen area share a Caribbean style open floor plan in the quaint indoor space of the main building. There is also a half bath in the adjacent to the common area to keep the en suite bathrooms completely private when you invite friends over for happy hour 🙂

Each of the bedrooms are super spacious and each house their own rustic charm and unique perspective on the outdoor spaces. For example, the main bedroom has these beautiful views of the water framed with lush tropical greenery….

While the second bedroom continues with that treehouse vibe with floor to ceiling screened windows surrounded by foliage.

And the third brings the forest and the sea together on a lower level patio with green leafy coverage and wide open ocean views.

Each of the en suite bathrooms additionally have their own unique charm and details and a TON of space for storage and readying yourself for a long day at the beach or a fun night on the town.

Although the interior spaces of this home are uniquely distinctive and a great place to spend a relaxing evening, the outdoor areas need a bit more mention! Let’s take a closer look….

As mentioned, there is a pool deck with a funky little dining area in the shade of the umbrella and plenty of lounge space in the sunshine for catching some golden rays.

While the pool deck is great and I could see myself spending a ton of time lounging there, at front and center for mother nature’s show is a sweeping half moon shaped deck space, complete with a beautiful tree flourishing in the middle of it! Additional seating areas, dining space or a raised garden would be a perfect future addition to this super unique outdoor living space!

In a nutshell, this home has an incredible number of distinctive and unique features paired with the rare find of one acre of waterfront property with unobstructed 270 degree views. If you, like me, are intrigued by the revolution in tree house style homes, this place is absolutely unbeatable! This funky home, perched high above Chocolate Hole is currently listed with 340 Real Estate for $2.49 million. So, take a quick tour with the video below, view the full listing and contact Agent Tammy Donnelly TODAY to swoop up this slice of heaven before it’s gone!