Real Estate Spotlight: L’Autre Monde – A St. John Masterpiece in Chocolate Hole

Good Morning! Every now and then, a property comes along that makes you stop and think, this is what island living is all about. Tucked into the prestigious Great Cruz Bay neighborhood—home to some of the island’s most stunning residences—L’Autre Monde lives up to its name. Translated as “The Other World”, this isn’t just a villa. It’s a retreat, a gathering space, and a work of art, all rolled into one.

A Rare Offering in Paradise

Set on nearly an acre of beautifully landscaped grounds, this six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bath estate offers close to 10,000 square feet of living space. From the moment you pass through the gated entry, it’s pure calm—lush greenery, stone pathways, and the sound of water set the tone before you even step inside.

Two Wings, Endless Possibilities

The villa’s dual-wing design blends open, social spaces with tucked-away corners for quiet downtime. The East Wing, completed in 2004, is a chef’s dream with custom cabinetry, quartz counters, and professional-grade appliances. The entrance here is unforgettable—you actually cross over the pool on wide stone steps, with a dramatic waterfall on one side and harbor views on the other.

The West Wing, the villa’s original section, has been reimagined into an airy living pavilion that catches every ocean breeze. Its centerpiece is an indoor/outdoor pool, perfect for cooling off any time of day, alongside a peaceful zen garden patio. A covered bridge links the two wings, giving you the option to gather together or enjoy your own private corner of the property.

Island Character in Every Detail

Native stone archways frame postcard-worthy views of St. Thomas and the Caribbean Sea. Warm mahogany doors and windows are paired with full air conditioning for comfort when the trade winds take a day off. Whether you’re hosting a sunset cocktail hour or enjoying a quiet morning coffee, every inch of this villa feels purposefully designed.

A Calm That Stays With You

Bali- and Buddhist-inspired touches are tucked throughout the property—statues, flowing water features, and meandering garden paths that invite you to slow down. There’s a spa-like energy here that feels effortless, the kind of atmosphere that only comes from years of thoughtful design and care.

Built for Island Life

L’Autre Monde is as practical as it is beautiful. Solid masonry and native stone construction stand up to the elements. A full-house generator keeps things running smoothly during storm season. There’s garage parking for multiple vehicles, dinghy dock access for getting on the water, and a layout that works just as well for year-round living as it does for a seasonal escape.

A Smart Investment in Paradise

Homes like this don’t hit the market often. Its size, privacy, and style make it a standout in St. John’s luxury rental market, with strong appeal to visitors who want more than just a vacation—they want an experience.

Your Gateway to The Other World

From sunsets overlooking Great Cruz Bay and St. Thomas that paint the sky in every shade of gold and pink, L’Autre Monde truly feels like The Other World. It’s a place apart from the everyday, yet completely connected to the island’s beauty and rhythm.

If you’ve been dreaming of a home that offers both a peaceful retreat and a smart investment, this could be it.

To arrange a private showing or learn more, contact Abigail Schnell O’Connell at 340.998.1934 or visit holidayhomesvi.com. Properties like this are rare—and when they’re gone, they’re gone.