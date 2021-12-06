Real Estate Spotlight: Imagine Yourself Home at Villa Catalina

Good Morning, Good Morning. I hope you all had a magnificent weekend and are finding ways to stay warm up there in the states as the Christmas Season gets into full swing! It’s still a beautiful and balmy 82 degrees here on St. John, so, if you are thinking that you may be outgrowing those chilly winter temps a bit farther from the equator, maybe it’s time to start shopping around for a change in latitude.

Today, I have a quaint and absolutely beautiful villa to share with you. It has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a pool, sweepingly magnificent views, a great short-term rental history AND it’s is located in a highly coveted and convenient location on St. John. Let’s take a closer look at Villa Catalina….

The word “Catalina” is translated as pure in the English language. And in this comfortable yet refined dwelling, pure bliss, pure solace, pure relaxation is what the new owners will find. A duo of decks, a pool area with magnificent views of lush greenery and the sea and astutely appointed indoor spaces with all of the comforts of home is awaiting you in Villa Catalina.

Built of solid masonry construction, this family home or income producing rental rests upon a half acre of lovely St. John soil. It is surrounded by vibrant tropical flora that is sure to bring in the Banana Keets for some neighborly company by day and the Coqui frogs for an evening symphony.

At the quiet end of a road nestled into the hills of St. John’s Chocolate Hole Estate, you’ll find Villa Catalina and her incredible south and west facing views. Perfect for taking in the Caribbean breezes while the sunsets on your horizon line.

And there are plenty of options for outdoor spaces from which to enjoy those views and breezes. An upper terrace with a pool, sunbathing deck and dining area and a lower patio as a private space for the downstairs bedroom combine to create 800 square feet of outdoor living space.

But, the perks of island living don’t stop with the outdoor accommodations. The interior of this move-in-ready villa is incredibly charming and fully equipped from lavish furnishings and updated appliances to clever artistic touches throughout the architecture of the home.

The kitchen and living areas are both an absolutely perfect size, in my opinion. Just the right amount of space for relaxing without an elaborately vast area to upkeep!

I absolutely love the contrast between the white walls, exposed ceiling beams, teak furnishings, cabinetry and woodwork and the terra cotta flooring throughout the home. Again, it is all very “no fuss,” but still manages to be breathtaking. Imagine these walls with your own personal accents to the already built in décor statements!

The previous owners of this villa spared no expense on the elaborate, yet tasteful, bedroom furnishings. The master bedroom on the upper level of the home boasts some absolutely exquisite woodwork!

Each of the two bedrooms on the upper level of Villa Catalina have a private balcony entrance and en suite bathroom.

On the lower level of Villa Catalina, you will find a spacious third bedroom with another en suite bathroom and that private lower terrace I mentioned earlier.

Oh, and this lower bedroom is not without options! It could easily be expanded or converted into a full apartment, providing a space for short or long term renters and additional income for the new owners. The lower level is accessible via both interior and exterior stairwells, adding to the versatility of the space.

Additionally, a bonus room on the lower level is perfect for a home office, yoga or art studio or children’s room. The possibilities are unending with the space at Villa Catalina!

This versatile villa is newly listed with Holiday Homes St. John for $1,475,000 and they are currently accepting appointments for showing the home. Take a moment to browse the full listing on Villa Catalina and contact Agent Abigail Schnell O’Connell today to find out more about owning your dream home on St. John.