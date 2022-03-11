Real Estate Spotlight: Gardener’s Oasis in Coral Bay

Hello everyone, and happy Friday! Jenn here… I’m filling in for Hillary today, who is feeling a tad under the weather. And you know what? I am excited to do so, because a super cute spot just listed for sale in Coral Bay, and I am eager to share the details with all of you! To be honest, I’d even love to have this spot for myself… It’s so cute!

Now I know many of you dream about owning a home here on St. John, and this can be the opportunity you’ve been waiting for! This home is truly a gardener’s oasis. Located on a flat parcel on King Hill Road in Coral Bay (the road that Love City Mini Mart is on), this one bedroom, one bathroom home has 800 square feet of living space plus 500 feet of outdoor living space. A second bedroom can easily be added to this Deltec home, as Deltec homes have tremendous flexibility as their interior walls are non-load bearing.

This flat lot has mature fruit trees and plantings, including mangoes, bananas, papayas and soursops. Mango season is just starting here on St. John, and I find it so fun to watch the fruits mature on trees around the island … now imagine how fun it would be to watch that from your spacious outdoor deck!

There is a small shed on property that serves as an artist’s studio (with electricity). The driveway is paved (sometimes a rarity on this island), and there is even a concrete slab which would be a great spot to put a hot tub or spa. Because this is a flat parcel, you can easily add a pool or a seconds small dwelling. The present home does have a certificate of occupancy with permanent power.

If you are interested in this great opportunity in Coral Bay, please contact Mary Moroney of 340 Real Estate Co. at [email protected] or by phone at 340-244-6664.