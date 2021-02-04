Real Estate Spotlight: Find Your Paradise at Little Palm Villa

Good Morning! Today I have a home to share with you that has me a little green with envy towards the future buyer. This two bedroom, two bath masonry villa has so much sophisticated charm, an affordable price tag, plenty of space without being extravagant and an incredible location with views to match. Little Palm Villa is, for me personally, a perfect St. John escape.

Little Palm was originally constructed in 2006 and has undergone several amazing updates over the past few years. The screened porch perfectly frames views of Coral Bay Harbor and allows you to enjoy Easterly breezes without the bugs and critters making themselves at home. If the water beckons, you won’t have to wait long to enjoy it. From your seating area on the patio, you’ll be only a ten minute drive to two of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Maho and Francis are both a quick jaunt from this quiet escape between Cruz Bay and the East End.

Speaking of location, at Little Palm, you’ll enjoy all of the quiet serenity of Coral Bay living with the convenience of restaurants and shops close by. Your new home sits high on a hillside, just moments away from the Isola Shoppes (Jolly Dog and Zemi), Salty Mongoose Pizza Bar, Skinny Legs and Rhumb Lines and a quick 25 minute drive into Cruz Bay.

On this private half acre lot, you’ll be surrounded by lush vegetation to enjoy with plenty of room to add a pool if you choose to do so in the future!

From Cruz Bay, you’ll take Centerline Road to this Upper Carolina estate and enter the villa from your two car parking area that still leaves space for turnaround AND and boat trailer (complete the dream!). The front entry speaks to the quaint charm of this home upon arrival.

Upon entering Little Palm, you’ll be greeted by a spanning open floor plan with rich mahogany accents, arched doorways that bring the Caribbean blues into your living space and the same deep goldenrod hues that accentuate the outside of the home. Lofted ceilings with beautiful duo toned wood and the inclusion of the screened porch to the communal living area makes the 1296 square feet of indoor living area seem like much more than it actually is! So, you get the illusion of more space with less housework!

The quintessential island style ceramic tile floors span the entire home and deck space. Trust me when I say, these also make for easy clean up! And, with the neutral, yet bright, color palate of Little Palm, you can easily make this space your own with art, area rugs, furnishings and other decor if what you see already in this turnkey home isn’t your style!

The kitchen of this cozy home was made for entertaining with a four seat bar that welcomes your guests or family to join you while you prepare the evening meal. If you’re home alone, you’ll have this amazing view to keep you company while you work!

In kitchen of this home, you’ll enjoy endless summer breezes, ample wooden and tiled counter space and recently updated stainless appliances. The refrigerator, six-burner stove and large oven were replaced in 2018. I love the exposed cabinets that lend to additional decor opportunities and the artistic light fixtures and fans.

After you’re finished preparing dinner, you can choose from three dining areas to enjoy the meal. Stay at the kitchen bar and keep it casual, take a seat indoors at the comfortable table for four or get a little closer to the Caribbean in the spacious outdoor dining area.

The covered patio spans the circumference of the Coral Bay facing side of the home with an outdoor living area that provides plenty of space for further enjoying the endless views and breezes that Little Palm offers.

But wait. We aren’t done with outdoor living at Little Palm quite yet…

The master bedroom and bath downstairs are accessible via a beautiful outdoor staircase and they have their own private deck that completes the 864 square feet of enclosed deck space and spans the length of the lower level home.

The private master suite continues the calming and sophisticated charm that Little Palm introduces on the entry level. A light and airy palate, light wood furnishings and wispy window treatments make me want to wake up in this comforting space!

And the attached bath is small and smartly functional with a step in shower, lovely tile work and quirky design accents.

The second bedroom is located upstairs just adjacent to the kitchen. The upper level and entry to the home are rated for handicap access and the bedroom keeps with that accessibility without losing its charm.

One of my personal favorite spaces at Little Palm is the main level bathroom. The entire room is enclosed. BUT, it has a screened ceiling. Combine that with the beautiful hanging plants and you will feel like your bathroom experience is taking place outdoors with all of the privacy of a closed in space.

This home truly has so much charm, an ideal location and all of the comforts of quintessential island living. Little Palm Villa is waiting for you to call it your forever home and is move in ready! But, don’t drag your feet on this one. It won’t last long as it is currently listed with 340 Real Estate for only $775,000!!! Check out the full listing and the video tour below and then contact Tammy Donnelly for more information or to schedule a viewing.

See all of our Real Estate Spotlights in one place with the new site navigation!