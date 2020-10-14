Real Estate Spotlight: Dream Villa in Upper Peter Bay

Imagine waking up each morning and rolling over in bed to the iconic views of St. John’s North Shore and the British Virgin Islands. Having your morning coffee while sail boats drift across the sound as you gaze out from your marbled estate. Villa Nonna, in the prestigious Upper Peter Bay Estates, offers unparalleled views, a multitude of amenities and all the comforts of home. And, it’s on the market right now!

This five bedroom, three story masonry home was newly built in 2012 and offers the ultimate retreat from reality. The stunning Spanish architecture, tiled roof and spacious bricked parking await as you pull into the driveway of your dream home after a leisurely drive on North Shore Road.

Upon stepping through the arched doorway, you’ll arrive on a landing with a sweeping mahogany staircase descending to the open concept living and dining area and ascending to the four master suites.

The same beautiful wood accents adorn the custom French doors, ceilings, and cabinetry throughout the villa.

The marble counter tops in the kitchen accentuate the dark wood and frame a six burner gas range with custom hood vent system that is enough to make any culinary enthusiast envious. Clever light fixtures add to the décor and an adjacent three-seat bar top begs your guests keep you company while you create the next meal.

The French doors from the kitchen open to an outdoor dining area where you can enjoy breakfast and coffee.

The indoor space, with a more formal table for ten, proposes an entertaining evening with friends and family.

Relax the afternoon away in a multitude of ways. Maybe curl up for a movie in the spacious living area or with a book on the private patio attached to your bedroom?

Or perhaps a game of pool and happy hour drinks by the pool?

For the “cooler” Caribbean evenings, there is a hot tub where you can relax for a soak after a day of hiking in the VI National Park. Or, utilize the outdoor shower upon returning from one of the nearby beaches.

This stunning home offers four master suites, each with their own en suite bathroom and private patio and a fifth bedroom for the kiddos. Each of the upstairs master bedrooms comes with a beautiful, king or queen sized, four-poster bed and furnishings to match. The fifth bedroom is on the lower level and is equipped with twin beds. Additional spaces include a large laundry room with TWO washers and dryers maid’s quarters and a storage room in the basement.

Villa Nonna’s 7,200 square feet of indoor (3,400) and outdoor (3,800) living space has an extremely successful short-term rental history with five star reviews across the board. So, if you can only be on island to enjoy your new space part-time, your investment can help pay for itself in the meantime!

Want a full tour? Check out this video and take in those views!!!!

Villa Nona is newly listed for $4.9 million and you can find out more about making this your island dream home by contacting Jennifer Doran at 340 Real Estate. Check out the full listing for more details.