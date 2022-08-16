Real Estate Spotlight: Come Home to Quaint Perfection at Brisas Del Mar

Good Morning, Good Morning! What is the first thing you think of when you think of owning a home on St. John? I’m guessing it has something to do with sweeping views of the sapphire sea and the breezes that go right along with it. Am I right? Ok, well the absolutely DARLING three bedroom, three bathroom home that would be perfect for a family is named Brisas Del Mar. Which literally translates from Spanish to English as sea breezes. Pair those notable breezes with an incredible view, a pool, a jacuzzi, a spacious open floor plan and spacious outdoor living spaces and you have yourself a beautiful little package of perfection in St. John home ownership.

Ok, so first, the views….From the upper level covered veranda and poolside lounge decks you’ll be gazing from your lovely home out over Coral Bay to Hurricane Hole to the BVI and beyond!

While we are talking about the 860 square feet of outdoor living space, let’s take a closer look at the layout.

The beautiful pool and hot tub areas are surrounded by a new cable railing with Epi detailing which was completed in 2019 as a part of a large renovation by Dan Boyd. The hot tub, windows, patio sliders, hurricane shutters and interior and exterior paint were all included as a part of the renovation and are all under three years old.

Now, not only is this sturdy masonry home a lovely home for a family, but Brisas Del Mar, perched high above the picturesque town of Coral Bay, is also a spectacularly successful short-term rental. So, if you need a lengthy break from island living from time to time, your beautiful home could be producing income for you while you are away!

Let’s take a look inside, shall we?

An extremely spacious open floorplan on the main level of Brisas Del Mar, which opens onto the pool deck, is just perfect for entertaining or simply enjoying the company of your family. The kids play in the pool while you keep an eye out from the kitchen as you cook dinner. It’s just perfect! Oh and speaking of perfect…So is the kitchen!

Just look at those STUNNING counter tops and the beautiful native stonework island…The stainless steel appliances and kitchen updates were also completed in 2019. So, more new things for the new owners of Brisas Del Mar to enjoy without the normal hiccups of island living.

Lending to the family friendliness of this charming home is the layout of the bedrooms. All three of them are accessed via interior doorways from the main living area. The Primary Suite is located up a lovely spiral staircase to the loft…

A lofted ceiling, en suite bathroom, King sized bed and private balcony create a cozy little nest in the loft of Brisas Del Mar and gives the grown ups a bit of privacy when necessary.

Downstairs, on either side of the common area, you’ll find two lovely and spacious secondary suites, one of which has a king bed, the other a queen. And both of these charming bedrooms have their own en suite bath and a private exterior entrance.

The evidence of a lot of love going into this well-maintained turnkey Coral Bay home is apparent. Imagine your family making magical memories here at Brisas Del Mare! This beautiful home is newly listed with 340 Real Estate for $1,175,000. So, take a look at the full listing and contact Agent Rosanne Lloyd today to find out more about your future at home in Brisas Del Mar!