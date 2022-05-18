Real Estate Spotlight: Choose Your View From Three AMAZING St. John Properties

Good Morning, Good Morning! To all of you out there who have been on the hunt for your perfect piece of paradise here on St. John, this is the article for you! Three incredible properties in different shapes, sizes, locations and viewpoints are all ready for you to build your dream home! You just need to take a look below and choose your perfect view…And then build your perfect home!

First, let me call out the elephant in the room…We ALL know how incredibly expensive everything is on St. John. Real estate, even just plots of land without a move-in ready home, is absolutely NOT exempt from that blanket statement. But, buying a parcel of land on St. John now can pave the way to your future without completely breaking your savings all at once. You can take your time in clearing it and build a temporary structure to live in or stay in your current home while you save and work to build your on-island-time dreams. It isn’t unattainable and some of these parcels of land that are currently on the market with 340 Real Estate could be pathway to your first steps of home ownership on St. John.

Ok, so I have three different properties for you to preview today. The first is located in Bethany (1), the second in Little Plantation near the Isola Shoppes (2) and the third on the East End overlooking beautiful Hansen Bay (3).

1. Unique Opportunity! Three R-2 Zoned Parcels sold as one property – 1E REM, 1-E Bethany & 2-E Bethany

If you have been following along lately, you understand the high demand for long-term housing on St. John! This parcel of land is close to town and could be developed, over time, with SIX fully functional homes for residents of St. John as well as the owners of the property (that’s you 🙂 ). A parcel zoned like this is such a rare find that I KNOW it will go quickly. Let’s take a look at the views first!

Additionally, Sunset Ridge Condos are located directly behind the parcel and are very successful short term/time share rentals and set a precedence for the “neighborhood.” The property is easily accessible via the surrounding road ways and utilities are ready to go!

Perched high above Cruz Bay, this .9 acre parcel of paradise offers views of the sparkling lights of St. Thomas under the veil of night and a birds’ eye view of the boats moving around the Pillsbury Sound and neighboring cays by day. Oh, and sunset? High on this hillside, you’ll enjoy year round views of the sun setting over the beautiful Caribbean Sea.

The sloping grade of this west facing property ensures that your views of the surrounding seas will never be obstructed and that you, and those who you choose to join you on this beautiful property, will enjoy those beautiful sunsets for years to come!

This Bethany property is currently listed for $859k with Tammy Donnelly at 340 Real Estate…Take a look at the full listing, contact Tammy today and make an offer today to invest in not just your future, but the future of others on St. John.

2. More Than SEVEN Full Acres Overlooking Coral Harbor and the British Virgin Islands- 4C REM, 4C Little Plantation

You guys, THIS. This sloping and beautiful 7.29 acres of land rises high above Coral Harbor, across the bay from Fortsberg and Skinny Legs and adjacent to the Isola Shoppes with many dining, shopping, activity and nightlife options close by. Possibilities are endless for this large R-2 parcel of land close by conveniences, yet surrounded by the serenity of sleepy Coral Bay. From high on the mountainside, you’ll enjoy the quiet peaceful surroundings and lush tropical landscaping. But, in a moment, you can be at Dolphin Market for groceries, Salty Mongoose for pizza and live music or Jolly Dog Trading Company for some last minute gift giving!

Imagine sitting in your newly built home, listening to the sounds of nature while gazing out at the harbor and the BVI with boats breezing in and out of the bay below….Oh, and there is a small strip of land for water access! So you’ll never be too far from your toes in the sand and the sea 🙂

The property is easily accessible from Route 107 and would be an incredible space for two single family homes! Rent one and live in the other or go in on this incredible slice of paradise with another couple or family. At a listing price of $1,395,000 that would only be $697,500 for each of you to own an amazing 3.15 acre parcel upon which to build the home of your dreams 🙂 Take a look at the full listing today and contact Tammy Donnelly with 340 Real Estate for all of the amazing details on this unique land ownership opportunity!

3. Almost Heaven on Hansen Bay – 7A-3 Hansen Bay

Ok, so talk about OPPORTUNITY! This write up is for THREE half acre lots in the Privateer Bay subdivision, listed at $295k each. But, there are over 19 acres of undeveloped residential land in this subdivision that are all currently an option. Parcels 7A-4 and 7A-5 are also for sale and could be bundled into this purchase or purchased separately by your friends or family! Oh, and the owners of property in this subdivision have rights and membership rates to two quaint cottages right on the beach!

This particular lot 7A-3 is located at the end of the road in the subdivision, offering peace and quiet with no through traffic. The ridge top parcel offers panoramic views of Hansen Bay, the Caribbean and beyond.

Activities abound from this remote location on St. John’s East End…The snorkeling is INCREDIBLE and beach access from the property makes it easy to jump in for a swim. If you are looking for a space in which you are surrounded by natural beauty and wonder. You have found it at Privateer.

To discuss the opportunities available with this lot or multiple lots in the subdivision, please take a look at the full listing and contact Agent Tammy Donnelly today!