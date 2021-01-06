Real Estate Spotlight: A Slice of “Heaven” on St. John

I have real treat of a tour for you today! Heaven’s Gate is a four bedroom, four and a half bath sanctuary perched high on a hilltop in Estate Zootenvaal with unobstructed views of the Coral Reef National Monument and the British Virgin Islands. If you’re looking for an exquisite next step in home ownership, this retreat from reality is worth checking out!

First…Location, location, location. And I don’t mean close proximity to town. This 1.03 acre lot is uniquely and remotely situated at the gateway to St. John’s breathtaking East End.

If privacy and peace with a show stopping backdrop is what you are searching for, you have found it at Heaven’s Gate. The estate’s pool area and 2,000 square feet of outdoor living space are perfect for unwinding in serenity with spanning views of the protected Hurricane Hole bay and the East End peninsula.

Pull up the winding driveway into the expansive parking area to begin your tour of this beautifully distinctive villa.

The parking lot is adorned with thoughtful brick tile work and has ample space for up to four vehicles. It also boasts a tastefully constructed stone sugar mill that houses a 28k propane generator. So, when WAPA goes down, your lights stay on!

The main entrance to Heaven’s Gate leads you under a coral colored trellis and past additional native stone work. The tiled roofing and arched grand entry way accentuate this stone work, blending native architectural styles with European counterparts.

A custom made stained glass installment above the heavy dark wood doors of the main entry further lends to the unique accents of this thoughtfully constructed masonry home.

Rich wooden accents carry throughout Heaven’s Gate as a warm contrast to the lightly colored tiling and walls. An open floor plan and lofted ceilings make this a perfect space for entertaining your guests or spending quality time with family. Several dining areas give options for where you’ll break bread! Keep it classy at the elegant indoor dining table for eight or simply relax at the four seat bar.

Or, take your meal outside to one of two brightly colored, custom made mosaic picnic tables!

And the magic in those meals happens in this immaculately equipped kitchen, thoughtfully adorned with beautiful granite counter tops and tile work. Handsome cabinetry surrounds stainless steel appliances. A six-burner gas stove top, dishwasher and large refrigerator/freezer make cooking for your loved ones a breeze!

There are two bedrooms with four poster king size beds off of the main living area on the entry level of the home. Both with their own en suite bathrooms and outdoor showers!

Take a walk down to the lower level of the home to find that secondary outdoor dining area I mentioned earlier, a private patio with comfortable outdoor seating and two additional guest rooms with en suite bathrooms. There is both an internal stairwell and an outdoor, private entrance from the pool area. So, if you or your guests desire some ancillary privacy, that’s easily obtainable for you both!

There is not a seat in the entire house that doesn’t wow you with views and lush, green professional landscaping.

To say that Heaven’s Gate is true hideaway in paradise is a vast understatement. This home is move in ready and surrounded by greens, blues and the sounds of nothing but Coqui frogs singing you to sleep at night. This sanctuary of a gated estate is currently listed with 340 Real Estate for $4.2 million. Take a look at the virtual tour, view the full listing and contact Jennifer Doran today about making your dreams a reality!