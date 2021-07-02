Real Estate Spotlight: A Perfect Space to Share with Friends at Blue Palm Villa

Good Morning! I hope that all of you are gearing up for a beautiful holiday weekend and that Independence Day celebrations are on the horizon. But, before you head into the weekend, I want to share with you a beautiful space perched above Coral Bay that would be perfect for hosting your friends and family for holiday festivities!

Blue Palm Villa is a sturdily built masonry pool villa with three bedrooms and three bathrooms nestled into two separate pods surrounding a pool deck. The possibilities are endless with this island style type of phased architecture that allots for privacy for guests or renters in each of the three bedrooms with separate entrances, patio areas and en suite bathrooms!

First, let me give you a little overview of the layout. In the photo above, to the right is the “main” pod that houses a spacious great room, a beautifully appointed kitchen and a master bedroom with en suite bath and a private balcony. To the left is the “guest” pod which houses a bedroom on each of the two levels. Each with its own en suite bathroom, private entrance and private balcony. The large bedroom on the upper level also includes a small kitchen and seating area. Perfect for short or long term rental income! In between the two buildings is an absolutely stunning swimming pool with ample deck area that is surrounded by BEAUTIFUL bougainvilleas!

The pool area is perfect for gathering the inhabitants of the private dwellings together for happy hour cocktails or dinner, but the layout of the bedrooms allows for built in privacy whenever you or your guests desire it. With dining space for six, a BBQ and multiple areas for lounging on the Italian-tile lined deck, comfort and leisure go hand in hand with your views of Coral Bay Harbor and beyond.

Within the main pod, you’ll find my favorite feature of every home. The kitchen! Blue Palm Villa’s culinary space is one of the most perfect I have seen. The ample counter space and stunning cabinetry conceal an incredible amount of storage space! I love the way the lines from the crisp, exposed beams in the lofted ceiling almost seamlessly flow into the cabinet work. Updated stainless steel appliances and a range and oven that are smartly built into the island breakfast bar lend to the functionality of this great space. You know how annoying it is when you’re cooking and trying to have a conversation with someone standing behind you? Not in this kitchen! Everyone can hang out face to face while the magic happens. From design to functionality, in my book, this kitchen has it all!

Opposite the kitchen, you’ll find an equally well designed living area in the open concept floor plan. The overstuffed furnishings and simple entertainment area beg you to chill out and watch a movie in this cozy setting, yet the natural light and Caribbean breeze flood in through the patio doors and arched windows. The impressive lofted ceilings with the stark contrast of white beams to natural cypress wood add to the comfortable feeling of home while also enhancing the size of the space.

Adjacent to the great room and kitchen, you will find the master bedroom and bath; a spacious sleeping area with a king sized bed, impressive teak furnishings and lovely little seating area.

The view from the master suite and its private balcony bring together the harmony of the mountains and the sea with the quiet town of Coral Bay nestled where they meet.

Walking back across the pool area to the guest pod, take another peek at the bougainvilleas in full bloom and the lush green landscaping that lines the half acre property in Upper Carolina.

On the first level of the guest pod is a quaint and comfortable bedroom with its own private bath and balcony. Above it is an extremely spacious third bedroom that doubles as a studio apartment.

The addition of a small dining table and seating area makes this space a fully functional stand alone apartment with a full kitchen tucked around the corner from the sleeping area. Those beautiful lofted ceilings that you’ll remember from the great room and the arched windows expand the space that flows into the beautifully tiled and updated bathroom.

Each of the guest rooms in the second pod have their own outdoor sanctuary for your guests to enjoy the view in peace and privacy.

The possibilities are truly endless with this sprawling, yet quaint, island home…Live in the entire home with plenty of space for entertaining family or friends, live in the main pod and rent the second one short term or use the second floor studio apartment as a long term rental or caretaker situation while you rent the main home or live there part time. Any way you go with it, you’re bound to find peace, quiet and comfort in Blue Palm Villa.

Blue Palm Villa is currently on the market with American Paradise Real Estate for $1,349,000. Its panoramic mountain and ocean views and beautifully kept landscaping likely won’t be up for grabs for long tho! Check the full listing for additional details and contact Agent Hilarie Oliver today to schedule a showing and take the first steps towards calling this beautiful space your own.