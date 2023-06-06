Real Estate Spotlight: A Peaceful Hideaway at 1 Zootenvaal

Owning a home on St. John does not have to be a far-fetched dream and, believe it or not, owning your very own garden oasis is even more attainable than you may have realized.



The dreamy 2 bedroom / 2 bath masonry home at 1 Zootenvaal is located in Coral Bay, just past Skinny Legs. Some may recognize this home for its completely appropriate name, Inner Beauty. It is nestled just off the road on a nice, large, private lot. It would be perfect for short-term rentals or as a secluded private residence. The 3035 sq. ft. home is easily accessible and provides parking for five.



I would be remiss if I did not admit that this house is a dream of mine. Back in 2021, I bought a vintage shelving unit for my shop from the current owners of this property and, when I went to pick it up, I did not want to leave. I was so curious about the exotic breezeways, the impressively sized lot, gorgeous landscaping, centuries-old Genip tree, and the additional buildings on the lot. Being able to peruse this listing is such a treat. I can assure you that it will quickly become a dream of yours as well!



The location of this home is perfect, as you can choose just how social you want to be. If you are feeling lively, you can walk to visit Coral Bay’s many friendly shops, interesting attractions, and delicious restaurants. Located mere minutes from the dinghy dock, you could be on a boat in no time.

If socializing is not in the cards today, relax in the single-level, 2-unit home. You read that right, single-level, meaning no stairs! The house is surrounded by deep porches on three sides, so enjoying the ocean breeze in the shade is guaranteed.



This property has so many features that are extremely rare on island, including a fully fenced yard and off-street parking. With 17-foot high ceilings, adding lofts is an absolute possibility.

Because the home features 22 solar panels with Tesla batteries, WAPA bills are typically around $5 per month. Additionally, the property has a large, 13,600 gallon concrete cistern. The owners say they have only had to purchase water once in 20 years.

In addition to the primary 2-unit masonry house, you will also find a workshop shed, gardening pergola, fire pit garden, 1-bedroom studio pod (non-conforming), and a historic small water reservoir.



This impressive 1.36 acre lot also has plenty of space for a future pool, pool house, tennis court or additional living quarters. Subdivision is also a possibility.

1 Zootenvaal is available for $1,250,000 with 340 Real Estate. This really is the definition of dream home, so if you are interested in learning more about it, take a look at the full listing and contact Agent Rosanne Ramos Lloyd as soon as possible to schedule a visit. You will NOT be disappointed. Don’t miss this opportunity!



