Raffle For a Reason: Win a Day on the Water!

Good Morning, Good Morning! You all know that I love a good raffle for a great cause and, today, I’m going to get a little personal with you as I share a story about a dear friend of mine who is facing some unexpected medical issues. Which, in a place where individualized health insurance is an impossibility, comes with great financial strain.
- 3 Day Sails (valued at $1500 each)
- 1 Noon-Sunset Sail w/ Dinner (valued at $1800)
- 1 Sunrise Sail w/ Breakfast (valued at $1200)
- 3 Sunset Sails (valued at $600 each)
- 3 Power boat day trips (valued at $800 each)
For more information on this fundraiser for our friend and community member, please visit IslandGirlMusic – Erin Hart’s website for the full information on how you can enter to win an incredible sailing OR powerboat adventure! We are about $6k short of our goal and I know that all of you are great at putting some momentum behind these things! Oh, and if you are currently on island, Erin and I will be selling tickets in person at VI Jam Fest this weekend! So, come say hello and enter for a chance to win!!!