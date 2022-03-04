Raffle For a Reason: Win a Day on the Water!

Good Morning, Good Morning! You all know that I love a good raffle for a great cause and, today, I’m going to get a little personal with you as I share a story about a dear friend of mine who is facing some unexpected medical issues. Which, in a place where individualized health insurance is an impossibility, comes with great financial strain.

There is a group of women on this little rock who mean the absolute world to me. I often think of them as my Golden Girls as we will certainly grow old together. One of these incredible women is a small business owner here on St. John who continually gives back to the community and almost always stretches herself too thin while looking out for the good of others, the environment and St. John. As she nears the end of her first year as owner of her sailing company, she faces some scary medical challenges that come with a hefty price tag.

Did you know that as a resident of the US Virgin Islands you CANNOT purchase individualized health insurance? Unless your employer provides you with insurance or you keep residency in the states in order to keep your insurance, you remain uninsured. So, the woman I speak about is not alone in her hardships. An unexpected medical procedure can easily have you staring down the barrel of a $10,000 gun. Or, in this case, an $18,000 out of pocket expense.

3 Day Sails (valued at $1500 each)

1 Noon-Sunset Sail w/ Dinner (valued at $1800)

1 Sunrise Sail w/ Breakfast (valued at $1200)

3 Sunset Sails (valued at $600 each)

3 Power boat day trips (valued at $800 each)

For more information on this fundraiser for our friend and community member, please visit IslandGirlMusic – Erin Hart’s website for the full information on how you can enter to win an incredible sailing OR powerboat adventure! We are about $6k short of our goal and I know that all of you are great at putting some momentum behind these things! Oh, and if you are currently on island, Erin and I will be selling tickets in person at VI Jam Fest this weekend! So, come say hello and enter for a chance to win!!!