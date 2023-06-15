Pride Month Celebrations on St. John

St. Croix has had a well-established Pride event for many years. St. Thomas created a great multi-day event lineup for Pride this year. When June 1st rolled around, Devin Murphy thought, “Why not St. John?”



On St. John, I’ve noticed that the best way to start something is to just commit to it and give it a whirl. Devin Murphy is doing just that by facilitating, what is believed to be, St. John’s first official LGBTQ+ Pride celebration.

As Murphy started reaching out to businesses on island about participating, the response was even better than expected.

“I’m thrilled at the positive reactions from the business community,” Murphy said. A second weekend was added due to the overwhelming encouragement and participation.

“It took ten years for Coachella to move to two weekends,” Murphy said. “We’re doing it in one.”

All are welcome during the celebration. There is sure to be something for everyone.

To kick off the celebration, you can join Angela & Courtney for Karaoke at Lovango Rum Bar starting at 9pm this Friday June 16th. On Saturday morning, you can stop in for brunch at the Tamarind Inn from 7-11am. On Sunday the 17th, stop on over at St. John Scoops to get free toppings for your ice cream.

Starting off the second weekend of St. John Pride will be a nice sunset happy hour with a view from Windmill Bar at 5pm on Friday, June 23rd. On Saturday the 24th, Bajo El Sol will be hosting Rhyme & Lime at 7pm. Once you finish up the poetry jam, you can head on over to The Refinery for a late night social beginning at 9pm. To finish out the weekend, the final hurrah will be a Caneel Hill Hike on Sunday the 25th at 10am, followed by some Sunday Funday shenanigans at St. John Brewers Tap Room.

“The name of the game is visibility,” Murphy said. “We have tolerance in the VI and that’s okay, it’s nice to have, but I think it’s time to push the needle into acceptance.”

Not on island, but still want to support from afar? Consider checking out the official merchandise site for the event.





