Popular Eatery Closing in Cruz Bay

Good Morning! I’m afraid I have some not so great news to share with you today. Many of you may have stopped by the popular deli on the third floor of the Marketplace for one of your favorite sandwiches or a beach breakfast to go. I know that Sam and Jack’s Deli has always been super high on my own personal lunch list of priorities. Today, I’m very sad to say that the pandemic and economic uncertainty of the past year and the foreseeable future has claimed a long standing favorite breakfast and lunch spot on St. John.

Sam and Jack’s Deli, a St. John lunch staple for the past decade, announced this morning in a Facebook post that they will permanently close their doors on the afternoon of Saturday, February 20.

John Ferrigno, acclaimed owner of ZoZo’s Restaurant, opened the deli in 2011. The business flourished over the past decade with multiple owners offering grab and go dinners, incredible sandwiches, breakfast, beverage and catering options. The restaurant has always been a popular meeting spot for working lunches and coffee catch ups with friends. Long time St. John resident, Allison Gould, took the plunge into running her own business after years of working in hospitality on island on January 1,2020.

She purchased Sam & Jack’s just under two months prior to the territory’s first shut down. The USVI would close its doors to tourism for a brief time in mid-March. Nearly six weeks of actual business paired with multiple shut downs, capacity restrictions and rising overhead costs just wasn’t enough to keep the deli going under new ownership.

Allison wanted to extend a gracious THANK YOU to all of the patrons who have loyally supported the deli over the past tumultuous year.

“It has been a difficult year and was a difficult decision to make,” she told me.

She also wants to encourage any of you who are on island to stop by today, tomorrow or Saturday to pick up your favorite sandwich (or three!) and say a fond farewell to the popular eatery. They will be open today through Saturday from 8AM-4PM. I know I’ll be swinging by for an Uncle Peep!

I want to wish Allison all of the luck in her future endeavors on island. She did an innovative job with the deli in her short time as owner and I’m sure we will continue to see great things from her here in Love City 🙂