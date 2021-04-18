On The Market: Pick Your Perspective With Property Ownership on St. John

Good Morning! I hope that you all had a great weekend and that your Monday is a smooth transition back into the hustle and bustle. We frequently cover different homes and villas that are on the market, but today I have a fresh “perspective” for you regarding real estate on St. John. There are a wide variety of properties on the market right now with incredible views, locations and accessible area to build upon.

The beauty of purchasing a parcel is that you can make your home absolutely your own as you gradually become financially ready to do so! Which direction do you want to gaze upon from your patio? Gas or electric stove? Native stone work archways and retaining walls? Lofted ceilings? All of these things are by your own design once you have purchased a parcel on St. John. Read on to find out about four different prospective perspectives from which to choose your view that are currently “On the Market” with 340 Real Estate…

Priced to Sell With Sunrise Views – 15-A-8-B-2 Rendeavous & Ditleff

Located in the coveted and upscale Rendeazvous subdivision, this piece of property is a gem. Enjoy the views of the sunrise and Fish Bay with Easterly breezes from this accessible property located just ten minutes from Cruz Bay. There is access to the property from two paved roads and underground utilities are already in place for you to start clearing the way to build your custom home.

The owners of this land are highly motivated to sell, so don’t miss out on the potential of calling this Rendeavous Bay parcel of paradise your own. Contact Tammy Donnelly at 340 Real Estate today for more information.

Location, Location, Location! 14C & 14D Enighed

Walk to Cruz Bay with an epic sunset on the horizon from your custom build on one or both of these two separate lots. The R3 zoning on this .23 acre property located on Pocket Money Lane would allow for either a family home with incredible south and west facing views, or an income producing condo, hotel or apartment building.

Panoramic sunset views and easy accessibility make the potential for development on this site fantastic. Whether it is for you, tenants or short-term visitors, this elevated and just outside of town lot has an appeal for anyone looking for eye candy and convenience.

Lots may be purchased individually or as a pair and are currently listed together at $360k with Tammy Donnelly at 340 Real Estate. Take a little virtual tour and check out the full listing.

Peace, Quiet and Convenience in Coral Bay – 15-8 Carolina

Just moments away from shopping, eating, necessities and entertainment, this .32 acre lot is perched high atop Harold’s Way in a private and tranquil setting.

Oh, and the view? Well, be prepared to spend your days gazing at the boats entering the harbor with the British Virgin Islands hovering on the horizon line in the distance!

EVERYTHING is in place to start building on this primed lot. Natural rock features and remnants of landscaping from former inhabitants line the beautiful property like treasures waiting to be discovered. The former structure that resided on this lot has been fully cleared for a fresh build but the former construction plans are available to the new owner.

The concrete driveway on the property provides an additional ease of accessibility and you could build above it, below it…OR both! Your choice 🙂

This Coral Bay property is currently listed with 340 Real Estate for just $199,000. Check out the full listing and contact Tammy Donnelly today to talk about this beautiful prospective perspective.

A Tranquil Retreat with Incredible 360 Degree Views – 5D Leinster Bay

If your perfect idea of island living is off the beaten path with hiking trails in your backyard, ridge top water views in every direction and easy access to beaches without a neighbor in site, then you must check out this unicorn of a property perched high above Leinster Bay.

This one acre lot resembles a sanctuary with calm breezes whispering through the trees and water views of Coral Bay, East End, Leinster Bay and the British Virgin Islands. Here you’ll enjoy peace and quiet and accessibility to both the Johnny Horn and Brown Bay trails right from the property.

The size of the lot would allow you to start small with a quaint cottage while gradually expanding into additional pods or awaiting the eventual construction of your dream home. The lot is definitely off the beaten path but still boasts the convenience of an access road that puts you just moments from Francis, Leinster or Maho Bay.

The above properties are all listed with 340 Real Estate. If you are on the hunt for a parcel of paradise on St. John upon which you can eventually, or immediately, build your custom island home, contact Tammy Donnelly today to schedule a tour or get some more info!