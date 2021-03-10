On The Market: Mint Mecca is Move-In Ready!

Good Morning! I hope everyone out there is making it gracefully through their work week and looking towards some weekend fun! Speaking of fun, take a break and a little virtual tour with me as we walk through a stunning three bedroom, three bathroom masonry home on a beautiful half acre lot in St. John’s Chocolate Hole neighborhood.

Mint Mecca is a must see from start to finish with expansive water views, an enticing pool with plenty of deck space to enjoy it, gorgeous native stone arches and tropical color splashes and artistic accents throughout. Thoughtful details are scattered throughout the 1800 square feet of interior space and the 1200 square feet of outdoor living areas to make this popular rental villa move in ready for its new owners.

First things first…If you’re relocating to St. John, you’re going to need wheels, right? Well, the new owners of Mint Mecca will be rolling up to their STJ residence with this Jeep Rubicon that comes with the house. If you’ve looked for a rental car on island recently, you’ll know how hard it has been to find one. And, when you call Mint Mecca your home you won’t have that hassle…And neither will your guests if you keep it on the rental market 🙂

‘The brightly colored estate, teeming with artistry, is warmly welcoming from the entry. Although, the space is enormous, it feels like you’re entering a tropical cottage from the beautifully landscaped parking area.

Through the main entry way, you’ll transition from the brightly lit island hues on the outside of the home into a cozy open floor an with rich mahogany accents. The gorgeous native stonework archways brilliantly frame the beckoning Caribbean blues beyond them.

The main living space houses a great room comprised of two sitting areas, an entertainment center, a dining table for four, an expansive kitchen and small desk/office area.

Speaking of the kitchen….The unique design and incredibly ample counter and cabinet space make this a culinary enthusiasts dream. The beautiful mahogany cabinetry houses everything you will need to produce an amazing meal. Updated stainless steel appliance, a gigantic double basin sink, a flat top electric stove and a dishwasher make meal prep, execution and clean up a breeze. And you definitely won’t have any issues with storage space with all that cabinetry!

Upon exiting the living space through the mahogany french doors, you’ll encounter a comfortable screened patio space where you can enjoy the tropical breeze and the sunset views without the nuisance of no-see-ums and other island critters.

The three bedrooms of this home are uniquely separated. Two of the three sleeping quarters have their own private entrance that opens up the possibilities for this home. On one hand you’ll have plenty of privacy to offer for friends and family that are lucky enough to visit. On the other, you could opt to rent the rooms out while you are in the main upper house that houses the third bedroom; opening up more opportunity for rental income.

In the photo below, the the first bedroom is on the upper level of the smaller cottage to the right. The lower two bedrooms comprise the bottom level of the main house on the left. Each has a dedicated bathroom with the one in the main home being shared with kitchen and great room guests.

The three bathrooms all have beautifully hand painted sinks and granite counter tops with color palates to match their dedicated bedrooms.

Now, let’s check out that pool deck!

Among many of the recent updates and improvements to the property is the expansive deck surrounding the pool area. Chaise loungers, beautifully appointed outdoor lounge furnishings, a dining table for six, an outdoor shower and BBQ area team up to ensure that you never actually have to go inside. Ha!

And, who would want to with that enticing crystal clear swimming pool at the center of the outdoor living show?

This beautiful home in Chocolate Hole North is currently on the market with Katie Zachary at Holiday Homes for $1,395,000. Check out the full listing and contact Katie today to find out how to make this slice of paradise your own!