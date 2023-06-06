Now Is YOUR Chance To Write For News Of St. John!

Good Morning! It’s hard to believe we’re almost halfway through 2023! It seems like it was just yesterday we were writing about New Year’s Eve festivities on St. John and reflecting back on 2022.

At the beginning of the year, we brought on a few new writers to contribute to News of St. John. We’ve had overwhelmingly positive feedback from readers on the new content being published to the site. Our team has shared stories on a plethora of topics, everything from the history of Trunk Bay, to the sale of Epstein Island, to the music and art scene on St. John. And of course, more practical articles to give readers tips on new transportation options, restaurant openings, activities and events, and more.

St. John, although small in size, has an unbelievable amount of things to discuss, including its rich culture and history, the beautiful beaches and scenery, environmental issues, restaurants and nightlife, music and art, and so much more.

Our new writers have brought their own passions, knowledge, and interests to the table, which has allowed our readers to experience different perspectives and topics. So, we’re expanding this concept and bringing on one additional writer.

The requirements for the position include:

Should be interested and capable of writing one article per week.

Must be a full-time resident of St. John.

Should have excellent written communication skills.

Should be a self-starter and able to come up with their own ideas for topics and stories.

If you meet the criteria and would like to be considered, please send us an email to [email protected]. Keep your email brief, and let us know a little bit about yourself, what you currently do professionally, and why you would like to write for News of St. John.

We’re also looking for interesting stories brought to us by individuals who might not have time to write on a regular basis, or might not quite meet the criteria because they don’t live on St. John. For example, maybe you don’t live on island, but have spent significant time here, and have an amazing story or two you’d like to share with our readers.

If you have an idea for an article, you can submit it to our editor by emailing [email protected].

We are looking for:

Stories about the culture or history of St. John.

Stories about art and music on St. John.

Stories about individuals or groups important to current day or the history of St. John.

Stories about wildlife, marinelife, or vegetation on St. John.

We are NOT looking for:

Stories promoting a specific business on St. John.

Stories that have already been well covered by News of St. John or other sources.

Stories that are negative, controversial, or political in nature.

Stories that are too general or unrelated to St. John.

Please keep your initial email brief and limited to a few sentences to help us understand the concept. If we’re interested in pursuing it further, we will reach out to gather additional information.