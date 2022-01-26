Notice: Services Closed at Honeymoon Beach

Good Morning to you all! Yesterday Bikini’s on the Beach at Honeymoon announced that the services at Honeymoon Beach would be closed as of today for unexpected maintenance and repairs for a period of time. This includes the shuttle from Caneel Bay parking lot, VI Eco Tours and water sports rentals and all of the other services provided at the beach.

This sudden announcement from the bar and grill at Honeymoon Beach on St. John came late yesterday afternoon:

I spoke with Sybille last night to send my condolences and she assured me that she would let me know as soon as they have a re-opening date.

Now, this announcement does NOT pertain to Honeymoon Beach itself. The beach itself is open to foot traffic via the hiking trail from town and is also accessible by boat. Just like it always was before the installation of the shuttle system from Caneel and prior to 2017.

According to Virgin Islands law, all beaches in the USVI are considered public up to fifty feet from the shoreline and/or the tree line. Whichever comes first. But, the buildings and equipment pertaining to the services offered by Bikini’s are private property so please steer clear of that area as maintenance is performed.

If you are hiking to Honeymoon to enjoy a beach day, you’ll access the water from the southwest end, where the Lind Point trail meets the beach. If you are arriving via boat, please remember the swim area is still that and “rafting up” to a beach in the swim area is not authorized. Use the channel on the southwest end of the shoreline to access the beach by dinghy or the mooring balls in Honeymoon or Caneel Bay for your larger vessels.

If you have dinner or activity reservations with Bikini’s or VI Eco Tours, please contact them to reschedule or arrange for a refund. I’ll be following this story and hoping to get you an update soon but wanted to make sure you all had the appropriate info as it rolls out. Have a great Wednesday!