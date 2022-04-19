NOTICE: Adjusted Temporary Ferry Schedule & Mask Mandate Update

Good Morning! I have a real quick update today for all of you current travelers out there. Due to some mechanical issues with one of the Cruz Bay/Red Hook people ferries, the ferry companies are operating with one working vessel for at least the duration of the day, possibly longer.

Hey, stuff happens with boats. We all get that! No matter how well maintained, something always seems to go wrong 🙂 And when boats are running 12 trips per day across the sound with pretty sizeable swells…Well, these things are bound to happen!

So, for AT LEAST the duration of today the people ferry will be departing from Cruz Bay on the even hours and from Red Hook on the odd. They are working on the problem and the young woman I spoke with this morning told me that they hope to have the problem fixed by the end of the day. But, with boat repairs and allocating parts for that, it could be a day and it could be a week 🙁

So, if you are traveling this week, especially during peak commuter hours, plan ahead! If you wait until the later boat to leave and it is full, you could find yourself in the position of renegotiating your travel plans. So, take the earlier boat and arrive early. I know this is inconvenient, but hopefully issue will be resovled within the next 24 hours.

The following is the interim ferry schedule:

Departing Cruz Bay: 6AM, 8AM, 10AM, Noon, 2PM, 4PM, 6PM, 8PM, 10PM

Departing Red Hook: 5AM, 7AM, 9AM, 11AM, 1PM, 3PM, 5PM, 7PM, 9PM, 11PM

I will update the top of this post once things are back to normal.

Additionally, the Crown Bay Ferry operated by Interisland Boat Services AND the Downtown Ferry operated by Varlack Ventures are both running with their normal schedules. So, if you have a flight to catch over the next few days, I would opt for one of those.

Oh, and I DID see that the Federal Mask Mandate for public/mass transportation was lifted yesterday. So, technically masks are optional based on the carrier/company. I spoke with Virgin Islands Port Authority this morning and the masks ARE optional in the air and sea ports, but they are waiting for statements from the individual ferry operators as to their decisions on masking. If you are traveling over the next few days, please be kind and patient with the operators and dock workers as it may take some time for them to get their protocols in place. Yesterday was a holiday here and it’s likely that they are playing catch up over the next few days. Thanks for your continued patience all! And thank you for following along!