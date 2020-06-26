New Video Series Featuring Love City Locals

A few weeks ago, we highlighted ancestral St. Johnian, Ital Delroy Anthony in our first “Local Livin'” profile.

When I saw this amazing video pop up on Facebook yesterday, I was beyond excited!

I reached out to the videographer, Spencer Chaney, about permission to share this with you and about our dual interests in sharing the stories of the beautiful individuals who make up the Love City Community.

Spencer has just moved to St. John and started his company, Island Media Co. His goal with this mini-series, Rooted in the Caribbean, is to “give a voice to the unheard.”

This is episode 1 and I, personally, am very excited about seeing more of his work!

Enjoy!