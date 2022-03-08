New Travel Protocol Clarifications

Good Morning, Good Morning! A TON of you have been writing in with upcoming travel on the horizon with questions in regards to the new vaccination protocols for travel. And I apologize for the lack of response but I really didn’t know the answers until yesterday morning when the USVI Travel Portal updated to reflect the new changes.

The short answers to your commonly asked questions are as follows:

No, you do not need a booster to qualify your vaccination for travel. For Johnson & Johnson, you will need proof of your one shot. For Moderna & Pfizer, proof of the two shots. All vaccinations must be fully completed outside of 14 days of travel

For the kiddos: All children ages five and older must EITHER have the same proof of vaccination as the adults OR provide a negative COVID-19 test within five days of travel.

YES- The Department of Tourism 800 number has been ringing busy for me as well. For over a week! I just spoke with someone who was very helpful at the COVID-19 hotline through the Department of Health who directed me to the USVI Update site to find this info.

Here is the detailed screen shot from the USVI Department of Tourism website:

The travel screening portal should, as of yesterday, be updated to allow for vaccination cards to be uploaded in order to obtain the green code. If you are not fully vaccinated, that’s ok! You are still welcome in the USVI but will need to obtain a negative rapid or PCR COVID-19 test within five days of travel and upload it to the portal.

Oh, and one more clarification based on some comments that have rolled in. Yes, we all understand that vaccinated people can still transmit and carry COVID-19. However, the likelihood of vaccinated individuals landing in one of our very limited hospital beds is much less than that of an unvaccinated individual. This is not Miami or Cleveland. We do not have world class facilities with hundreds of hospital beds. Our healthcare infrastructure is fragile and cannot handle the millions of tourists annually who arrive in our airports. So, I believe the new vaccination protocol is designed in order to protect our hospitals and healthcare workers from being overwhelmed.

Thanks for following along to you all…I hope this was helpful!