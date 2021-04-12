New Activity Alert- Self Guided Historical Tour of Cruz Bay

If you are interested in more than just happy hours and sunshine when you are visiting St. John, this is something you should definitely pick up! One thing that gets overlooked by many visitors to St. John is the rich history of the island and her people. The St. John Historical Society just rolled out a colorfully designed map with a self guided walking tour of Cruz Bay. So, on your next trip, you can add a little history and culture into your vacation!

The St. John Historical Society is a local non-profit organization dedicated to documenting the history of St. John so that visitors and residents alike may have access to the archives for educational purposes. If you are a history buff, looking for something outside of bars and beaches on your next vacation or simply love St. John and are eager to learn more of her background, you should definitely check out the multitude of resources on their website. You will likely learn something new and find something “off the beaten path” that is worth checking out the next time you are visiting!

The SJHS also offers an abundance of printed materials that you can purchase in order to educate yourself and support this membership based, volunteer driven organization. They have recently added a beautifully illustrated map of Cruz Bay to their online store that outlines historic buildings, notable figureheads and architectural aspects of the bustling waterfront town.

An Historical Walking Map of Cruz Bay will take you on an historical journey around town at your own pace. Follow the numbers on artist Lisa Etre’s rendering as you experience the historical nature of the town of Cruz Bay. This full color map has explanations of architecture, notes about our famous and noteworthy local heroes from the ages, pictures of Cruz Bay from the past, and a timeline of the establishment of the town. This map was made possible from a grant from the Edward K.Towle Fund for Sustainable Islands and the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands. – St. John Historical Society.

The walking tour map aims to engage visitors in the rich history of St. John with a fun and informative self-guided tour and they are available online for just $10! So, scoop one up and, the next time you are here, immerse yourself for an afternoon in the background of this small harbor town and the stories of what it once was.