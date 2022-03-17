New Activity Alert: Cinnamon Bay Campground Chats

Let’s face it, St. John is an incredible vacation destination. Beautiful beaches, incredible hiking, breathtaking overlooks, amazing dining options…But, when it comes to evening activities, there is definitely a lack of options for families or for those who don’t enjoy spending their night time hours at the bar. Well, Friends of Virgin Islands National Park and the folks at Cinnamon Bay are providing an incredibly fun AND educational solution to that problem with their new Cinnamon Bay Campground Chats series!

Starting this week, this dream team collaboration of Cinnamon Bay Beach and Campground and Friends VINP are offering FREE seminars in the evenings that will provide participating visitors and residents with an array of informative talks about the nature, culture and history of St. John.

The seminar schedule is as follows:

Sea Turtle Talk with VINP Sea Turtle Monitoring and Protection Program Managers, Adren Anderson & Willow Melamet Learn about sea turtles and other St. John marine life Every second Monday (Beginning March 28) – 5PM-6PM – Cinnamon Raintree Café

with VINP Sea Turtle Monitoring and Protection Program Managers, Adren Anderson & Willow Melamet Traditional Arts & Crafts with cultural ambassador Delroy “Ital Anthony Learn to make a traditional broom with Tyre palms with the incredibly knowledgeable Ital! Every Tuesday – 5PM-6PM – Cinnamon Raintree Cafe

Night Sky Program with NPS Ranger Mark Whitefoot Viewing the night sky through a telescope and learning about the stars above Every Wednesday – 8:15PM-9:15PM – Cinnamon Bay Beach

with NPS Ranger Mark Whitefoot Archaeology at Cinnamon Bay with Virgin Islands National Park Archaeology Team Learn about historical discoveries, unearthed at Cinnamon Bay Every Thursday – 5PM-6PM – Cinnamon Rain Tree Café

Cultural Drumming with St. John legend Eddie Bruce Learn the history, development, and role of drumming in the lives of Afro-Caribbean people Every Friday – 5PM-6PM – Cinnamon Raintree Café

As mentioned, the seminars are free, but capacity is limited and registered guests will be given priority (registration is here). Oh, and if you’re headed that way, make plans to stay for an amazing dinner at the Raintree Cafe! And maybe a walk on the beach afterwards? In my mind, any one of these seminars, followed by an outdoor dinner in the magical atmosphere of Cinnamon Bay and an evening stroll in the sand sounds like an absolutely PERFECT evening 🙂