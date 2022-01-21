Love for the Land: Enter to Win an All-Inclusive Trip to St. John

Who loves a trip to St. John? Who loves a trip to St. John…Free of charge? Well, maybe not entirely for free, but a small donation to the St. John Land Conservancy will get you entered for a chance to win an incredible stay on St. John, complete with air fare, a beautiful villa, dinners, boat days and more!

The St. John Land Conservancy is maybe one of our lesser known non-profits on St. John. But, their impact is HUGE! With the tourism industry at an all time high in the Virgin Islands, business is booming and the cost of land on St John is skyrocketing! The St. John Land Conservancy works with private donors, grants and donated funding to strive to mitigate the development of private land by attaining it to protect it from future development so that all St. Johnians and visitors alike can continue to enjoy the natural splendor of this beautiful island. In short, they work with landowners who donate land for preservation OR raise funds to purchase the land in the name of conservation of our natural resources.

Talk about an expensive venture for a non-profit!

Private land on St. John is developing at an alarming rate, causing a sense of displacement, disrupted ecosystems and loss of habitat. Important native seashore, flora and fauna exist outside of park boundaries, and need to be protected for everyone to enjoy!

Even if the land is donated, acquiring land for conservation requires a process carrying an array of costs with it. The costs of land conservation, even at a reduced rate for the actual land, include:

Professional land assessments: Environmental, Natural and Historic.

Objective appraisal.

Negotiation process costs.

Title research and legal fees.

Native flora and fauna restoration work.

Ongoing site maintenance and stewardship costs ie signage, hurricane damage remediation, public access improvements.

Fundraising and communications: fees associated with donation software, mail service, telephone, website, marketing, meetings with potential donors, grant proposals and donor recognition.

GIS, surveys and maps that reveal endangered properties, property boundaries, existing structures, roads and trails, rights of way, etc.

The St. John Land Conservancy’s two major accomplishments include an acre of land on the Eastern most tip of Lovango Cay and the preservation of historic Haulover on the East End of St. John. The 3.6 acres of unspoiled beach property on Haulover, fronting both north and south bays, were to be sold to off-island concerns for condominium development. Well, the Conservancy has now acquired that land for preservation purposes…But they need YOUR help to continue the expensive process! And, you could win a trip down to enjoy some of that pristine scenery!

Ok…now let’s get on to that raffle!!!

First thing’s first….The Prize Package! This Valentine’s Day, the raffle will take place on Facebook Live. And, in the spirit of the holiday, the St. John Land Conservancy, with the help of many generous donors in the island community, is giving away a romantic trip for two! The all-inclusive stay is valued at over $8,000 and the winner will be sure to swoon their special someone with this luxurious vacation and their “Love for the Land.”

The winners of this raffle will spend a lovely week at the Joy of Life Villa in Coral Bay with views of St. John’s East End, Tortola and the Caribbean Sea….

Oh, and getting there will be a breeze with your $1000 airfare voucher from Delta and your rental car courtesy of Sunshine Jeep Rentals!

When you arrive, after a long day of travel, you will find your villa fully stocked with goodies from Shaibu’s Grab and Go Gourmet….

But, what to do during your stay? What adventures will you embark upon? Well, The St. John Land Conservancy has that covered for you as well with a private sailing trip for two on a historic Polynesian-style catamaran, courtesy of Virgin Magic Charters….

…And a day trip with Salty Daze Charters including lunch from Lime Out…

…AND a Beach Club Experienc at Lovango Resort + Beach Club with a full day in a luxurious poolside cabana!

Whew! There are a ton of activities already planned for the lucky winner of this incredible prize package! But, the St. John Land Conservancy team is still working on some other goodies to throw into the mix. So, after you enter to win, follow along here for more updates.

Tickets are $55 each, but the more you buy, the more you save…And the more chances you get to win!

Two tickets for $105

Five tickets for $250

Twelve tickets for $500

And TWENTY FIVE tickets for $1000!

The drawing will be held on Facebook Live from Haulover Bay on Valentines’ Day at 4PM AST. So……

Enter for a chance to win this amazing, all-inclusive trip for two today!!!