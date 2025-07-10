Love City Excursions, Celebrating 10 Years of Service!

Good Morning St. John, Love City Excursions, one of the popular and trusted boat charter companies in the USVI and BVI are celebrating 10 years of amazing service. Just like any business in the USVI it isn’t always easy starting out, but with the support of the community Love City Excursions has been able to thrive and grow over these 10 years. Below is the story of how they started out and how the support of the St. John community has allowed them to grow!

To celebrate 10 years, they’re offering a special discount:

It feels like both yesterday and a lifetime ago that CatZilla first arrived in St. John, not long after the founders were married in Puerto Rico. In those early days, they ran the first few charters themselves, learning the ins and outs of the new boat before Joe officially took the helm that November.

Many familiar with Love City Excursions have heard the story of how it all began—and how CatZilla truly embodied the phrase “third time’s a charm.” But for those who haven’t, here’s a little backstory.

After years of living and working on boats in St. John and St. Thomas, the couple had relocated to Charleston, SC. That’s when they received a call about purchasing an existing charter business back in the Virgin Islands—something they had always hoped for. Without hesitation, they sold their belongings, moved back, and began the process of securing an SBA 7A loan through a local bank.

As anyone familiar with the VI knows, things tend to move at their own pace. After months of paperwork, the deal unfortunately fell through when the seller had to move forward with a faster buyer. It was a blow, but by then the SBA loan was nearly approved, and they were encouraged to pivot the funds toward starting a brand-new business.

With that, they began forming an LLC and searching for a boat. A promising lead on St. Thomas fell through at the last minute, but with only a week to spare, Joe and a boat broker friend found CatZilla in Fort Macon, North Carolina. For a while, they actually thought the boat was named “Godzilla”—but once they discovered it was CatZilla, the name stuck.

The SBA loan finally came through, and Love City Excursions was born—just as wedding planning was in full swing. After weathering a tropical storm in North Carolina and several delays, CatZilla shipped on the same day as their wedding. In fact, one of the bridesmaids had to take a call from the truck driver at the altar during the rehearsal because the trailer had blown three tires. A quick credit card handoff later, the tires were fixed, and CatZilla arrived in St. John about a week later. The first charter? Booked by a good friend and run that same Friday.

2015 marked an exciting first season as one of the first big World Cats hit the waters of St. John. CatZilla 2 joined the fleet in 2018, followed by Silver Cat (Silver Coral) in 2020. It’s been an unforgettable ride, and the Love City Excursions team is endlessly grateful to their loyal guests, glowing Tripadvisor reviews, and the incredible community that continues to support their journey.