Lovango Rum Bar: A Night of Music, Food, and Cocktails

Are you looking for a unique and fun evening out? Look no further than Lovango Rum Bar, a bar located in Cruz Bay that offers much more than just a drink. With its focus on music, food, and cocktails, Lovango Rum Bar is the perfect spot for visitors and locals alike.

Music is at the heart of Lovango Rum Bar, offering nightly concerts with a variety of well-known artists. From Keller Williams to Mother Goat, Positive J, and Jon Gazi, there’s always a great lineup of musicians to enjoy. The bar was originally envisioned as an “Under the Lights” intimate concert venue and now, after a pause due to COVID, they are bringing this vision to life. With plans to feature artists like Chasing Hues, Ike Kanakanui, and others in the future, Lovango Rum Bar is a must-visit for music lovers.

We recently took in a Mother Goat show at Lovango Rum Bar. Mother Goat is a unique and energetic band that combines various genres to create a dynamic and entertaining live performance. Their blend of funk, classic rock, reggae, and psychedelic elements, combines with trippy lights and original songs including some well-placed covers, had the room moving and grooving on the dance floor.

But the fun doesn’t stop at the music. Lovango Rum Bar also offers delicious food options like wood-fired pizzas, charcuterie boards, salads, and more. The bar’s focus on quality ingredients makes for a dining experience that will leave you satisfied and coming back for more. And let’s not forget about the cocktails – with a wide selection of rum and tequila, there’s sure to be a drink that will perfectly complement your meal.

Whether you’re a visitor or a local, Lovango Rum Bar offers a unique and enjoyable evening out. With its combination of music, food, and cocktails, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. So, head on over to Cruz Bay and experience the magic of Lovango Rum Bar for yourself.

Lovango Rum Bar is the perfect place to visit for a night of fun, food, and music in Cruz Bay, St. John. With its intimate concert atmosphere, delicious food options, and wide selection of cocktails, there’s no better place to spend a night out on the island. So be sure to add it to your list of must-visit places on your next trip to St. John.