Lovango Resort + Beach Club to Re-Open with New Amenities This Winter

Well, it seems like December is going to be a busy month for new things to do and places to explore! In addition to this week’s announcement about the Cinnamon Campground re-opening this winter, we just got word that Lovango Resort + Beach Club will be opening their shores once again on December 20 with significantly expanded amenities. accommodations and experiences!

Last spring, I shared with you an in-depth look at this beautiful resort on the small island of Lovango Cay, just a few minutes by boat from Cruz Bay or Red Hook. At the time, they had a small boutique shopping village, a beautiful waterfront restaurant, a beach and pool area and snorkeling and hiking activities for day-use guests. Well, over the summer, since their July 15 closing date, their team has been working hard to get the next set of amenities ready for their December opening. And, I have to say, I, personally, am VERY excited to get out there and experience the next step in the evolution of this incredible property!

First, they have expanded their unique, and already expansive, Beach Club, shopping and dining experiences. Previously, the Beach Club access featured the South Side “beach.” The sandy oasis and pool area located adjacent to the dock and Waterfront Dining…Facing towards St. John. The entirety of the island was accessible to day-use members via hiking trails but the smaller beach on the North Side was pretty inaccessible. Well, this winter, visitors will be able to opt for a North Shore Experience as a Beach Club member! The little stretch of sand on the back side of Lovango, facing Congo Cay, will be an option this season for beach ready visitors. It’s absolutely stunning.

The Lovango Village shopping area has also been expanded with new boutique shops for souvenirs, beach reads and island-ready attire. And, to add to the already incredible dining options, there will now be an ice cream shop and oyster & tequila bar!

Lovango Retail Village- Photo taken February 2021The ice cream shop will feature a variety of homemade ice creams and an assortment of hot and iced coffee drinks. The Green Oyster Tequila and Raw Bar is host to an extensive list of tequilas to sip on while you indulge yourself in their rotating selection of oysters, clams, shrimp and more! Yes, that’s right. Tequila and oysters. They are speaking my language!

Oh, and in February the Beach Grill will open and feature a wood fired pizza oven. With these new expansions, there will absolutely be something for everyone.

In addition to the above, their traditional waterfront a-la-carte restaurant will serve lunch seven days a week and feature a completely brand new menu. A la carte dinner will be served on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Fridays and also feature a new and exciting menu. Here’s the cherry on top….every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday night Lovango is going to offer Beach Club Party Dinners under the stars featuring themed dinner offerings, live music, beach games, delicious cocktails and so much more!

Oh, and did I mention the new accommodations? Well, this winter, Lovango Resort + Beach Club will feature its first overnight resort rooms, some of which are luxury treehouse style!

The beautiful new accommodations consisting of luxury treehouses, glamping tents and a three-bedroom villa, all nestled into the natural landscape with ocean views, luxurious furnishings, ensuite bathrooms and outdoor showers will provide a stunning overnight experience at the resort that was previously day-use only.

While the resort will have a significantly different feel than its sister properties on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, the same professional, top notch service that awarded their resort on Nantucket as the #1 in the country two years in a row from TripAdvisor, will be brought to Lovango and the USVI.

Reservations for overnight accommodations are currently open but they will not begin accepting day use or mooring ball reservations until November 1.

I’ll be taking a more in depth look at these updates to Lovango in the coming months…As soon as they are ready for me to visit, I’ll be there! It’s truly such a unique experience to share with guests or to indulge for a day or, now, for a night! Stay tuned for more updates and details on these upcoming expansions…Are you ready to visit yet?