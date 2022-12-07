Lovango Resort + Beach Club Launches Innovative Captains’ Incentive Program

This one is going out to all of the mariners out there! And to those of you who choose to make Lovango Resort + Beach Club your on-the-water lunch or dinner stop during your stay in the Virgin Islands (and love your captains!). There is so much for everyone to discover on Lovango Cay…and the staff and owners at the resort there want to make sure the captains who recognize that get the opportunity to earn some amazing rewards in return for bringing guests to enjoy the splendors.

And this Captains’ Incentive Program is SO simple to sign up for…But the prizes are anything but! All you have to do is stop by the front desk at Lovango Resort + Beach Club when you bring your first guests of the season (grand opening is December 19!) and sign up for the rewards program. You will receive a page in the Captain’s Log that you can simply sign and date each time you visit throughout the season. Simply sign in at the desk on your log sheet each time you visit with guests to gain more entries to win the amazing prize packages!

There are three ways to win based on the visits you log at the resort:

Each month, the captain with the most visits for that month will receive a complimentary cabana day for two! Seasonal Company Incentive: At the end of the season, the charter company with the most visits logged throughout the year will be invited to a company outing of their choice (see below) for up to 25 people.

At the end of the season, the charter company with the most visits logged throughout the year will be invited to a company outing of their choice (see below) for up to 25 people. Seasonal Captains Rewards: The captains with the most logged visits to Lovango Resort + Beach Club over the course of the season will get their choice of seven potential vacation prizes!”

The monthly drawings will begin in January and the winner of those will be announced on the first week of each month through July. The captain with the most visits logged for the month will enjoy a day in a waterfront cabana for two with full use of the Lovango Resort + Beach Club amenities and transportation to and from the resort if requested (food and beverages not included).

The company with the most visits logged between December and July will get to bring their crew (up to 25 guests) to one of two amazing experiences at Lovango during the month of July, prior to the resort closing for the season. Enjoy an evening with a complimentary buffet, live music and transportation during the Friday Night Sand & Stars Party. Or, bring the gang for some fun in the sun during a Beach Club Day!

Now, as amazing as ALL of this sounds, here’s where the real fun begins. The captain with the most logged visits to the resort between December 19 and July 1 will get to choose from the following AMAZING overnight adventures! The captain with the most logged visits will choose first, second place will choose second, etc.

Grand Prizes (Two available): a SEVEN NIGHT stay at one or both of the Lovango Resort + Beach Club sister resorts in New England!!! The winners of this package will choose how to use their seven nights between The Nantucket Hotel and Resort and Winnetu Oceanside Resort!

Spend all seven nights at one location or split them up between the two. What a dreamy way to get a little off-season vacay in! Offer valid any time in October 2023 for up to two adults.

Other end of season prize packages for those dedicated captains out there include the following:

A four-night stay in a Luxury Treehouse at Lovango Resort + Beach Club for up to two adults and three children (valid between April 21, 2024 and May 31, 2024).

A four-night stay at the Nantucket Hotel for two adults (valid anytime in October 2023).

A four-night stay at the Winetau Oceanside Resort for two adults (valid September 24-October 22, 2023).

A two-night stay in a Luxury Glamping Tent on Lovango Cay for two adults (valid April 21, 2024-May 31, 2024–Oh, there are two of these available as well!).

ALL of the overnight stays include complimentary breakfast, use of all resort amenities and (for Lovango packages) a private mooring ball during your stay or ferry transportation to and from!

If you are a charter captain on St. Thomas or St. John and have not yet been to Lovango Resort + Beach Club with your guests, take a look at what new offerings they have coming this season. The resort opens for dining services, beach club daily memberships and overnight accommodations on December 19. So….Let the games begin!!!