This Friday, we will introduce a new series entitled “Local Livin.” Each week, we will show you a fresh perspective from a different St. John resident and include a bit about their background, thoughts on tourism, culture and St. John in general. The submissions for these pieces will be drawn from one-on-one interviews and will be reviewed by the interviewee for their feedback prior to publishing.

We are very excited to announce that the first profile piece in this series will be focused on Ital Delroy Anthony. If you have been following NOSJ for some time, you might remember Jenn posting a video of this 6th generation St. Johnian in regards to “The Story of the Conch.”

In following up with Ital this week, he shares his family history, frustrations with lack of knowledge about St. John culture, some local resources he utilizes for his artistic creations and a message for visitors! A man of many talents, Ital is also an accomplished musician. Check back on Friday for a musical performance from one of your favorite beaches and the full story!

We would also like to introduce Hillary Bonner as a regular contributor to the News of St. John. You can learn more about our newest voice in her bio!