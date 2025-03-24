Local Biologist’s Conservation Film Debuts on St. John

The first time I met Abbie Martin, it wasn’t in the tropical wetlands of the Brazilian Pantanal, but in a pottery class in Coral Bay. We were a motley crew of aspiring ceramic artists, struggling to make forms out of our stubborn clay.

By the third class, my ceramic aspirations had faded, so I focused on getting to know my classmates instead. I knew Abbie was a skilled boat captain, but it wasn’t until later that I learned the full scope of her work: she founded the Jaguar ID Project and created the largest jaguar demographic database in the world, identifying a staggering 389 jaguars in central South America.

Abbie is the catalyst for wild jaguar conservation in the Pantanal, the world’s largest tropical wetland in central South America. Abbie Martin’s work, alongside her team of biologists, is the focus of a new documentary, premiering at the St. John School of the Arts on April 19th at 6:30 pm.

The Pantanal, known as Brazil’s “best kept secret” is a biodiversity haven. It is the largest tropical wetland in the world, part national park and part UNESCO World Heritage site. Roughly 20 times larger than the Everglades and spilling into Bolivia and Paraguay, the Pantanal is a thriving ecosystem and home to a myriad of wildlife.

Some of those inhabitants include jaguars, capybaras, howler monkeys, and yellow anacondas. Piranhas and caimans skulk just beneath the surface of the Paraguay River and a diverse bird population can be seen perched in trees above the waterways.

Known as the world’s freshwater “beating heart”, the Pantanal is a vital yet largely unprotected ecosystem. And like a heart, the Pantanal breathes life into this region, yet the wildlife that call it home face a growing threat from devastating wildfires, driven by climate change and agribusiness.

And that is how Abbie first came to the Pantanal. She was an undergraduate student studying the effects of climate change and visited as a tourist. Abbie emphasizes how that initial visit changed everything for her.

“As a young, aspiring biologist, I remember thinking how cool it would be if I could be the one to lead change here. This project is deeply personal because it’s something I created from the ground up. It’s been incredibly rewarding but also challenging.”

Navigating a male dominated field, she’s remained committed, recognizing the importance of her nonprofit’s work, going beyond protecting the jaguars and safeguarding all of Pantanal’s vulnerable ecosystem, something that could disappear in the next 20 years if people don’t act now.

The Jaguar Identification Project

Jaguars serve a crucial role in regulating the health and balance of the ecosystem. As apex predators, they maintain balance by controlling prey populations and ensuring the overall health of the environment. In the 18 countries where jaguars exist, they shape the dynamics of the entire system. In the Pantanal, the wildlife mostly congregates along riverbanks and pools.

The presence of jaguars in this area directly influences the other species, maintaining natural checks and balances. By protecting the jaguars, the Pantanal’s fragile ecosystem is regulated.

The Jaguar ID Project leverages citizen science and detailed observation to build a comprehensive database, using spot patterns as identifiers. This approach allows Abbie and her team to document jaguars’ behaviors, lineages, and gain a deeper understanding of their ecology.

To support jaguar conservation in the Pantanal, digital guides are available online, with 100% of proceeds going to research and community programs. Abbie’s team also invites citizen scientists to participate in data collection by submitting jaguar photos via the EpiCollect app. Through documenting and sharing individual jaguar stories via their website and social media, Abbie and her team extend their project’s reach, influencing policy and engaging a global community.

“I thought that with jaguars, there is a way to grab people’s hearts and attention,” Abbie says. “That’s what The Jaguar ID Project is all about – it gives people a chance to build a relationship with individual jaguars, to know their stories, and to fall in love not just with the animals, but with their home. That’s how conservation starts – through connection.”

“Rise of the Jaguars”

A French documentarian, Emmanuel Rondeau, captured The Jaguar ID Project’s conservation work through his lens this past summer. This compelling film highlights the project’s environmental conservation efforts, including protecting the jaguars from over a staggering 2,500 wildfires in Brazil’s Pantanal. “The Rise of the Jaguars” will premiere at the St. John School of the Arts on April 19th.

Because of increasing wildfires and habitat destruction, Abbie emphasizes the urgency of their work, highlighting the need for long term monitoring and community engagement.

“Our work is now more urgent than ever,” says Abbie. “We are committed to long term monitoring, community engagement, and ensuring the stories of these cats are shared widely, so people are inspired to care and take action. Through this work I’m fighting for the future of jaguars, the people who share this land, and one of the most unique, wild places left on Earth.

