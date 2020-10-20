Live on St. John for Free!

Well folks, it’s been a crazy year to say the least. Many of you are probably dreaming of your next vacation and perhaps even the next one after that. I know I am! Well what if I told you that you could live here on St. John, for free, for up to six months. Sounds too good to be true, doesn’t it? Well it’s not! Please read on!

The Virgin Islands National Park is currently seeking bay hosts, something they do annually. Bay hosts assist the VI National Park by providing boaters with information on how to use park waters, the mooring system and more. Bay hosts are needed from December 1, 2020 through June 1, 2020, and are asked to make a three to six month commitment. The hosts are expected to provide 40 hours of volunteer time per week with Sundays and Mondays off. Locations needed include Honeymoon, Maho, Francis, Leinster, Salt Pond and Lameshur bays.

A few requirements: You need to have your own vessel, and it must be non-commercial use while you are acting as a bay host. It also needs to be registered in the USVI and have a holding tank onboard.

In exchange for volunteering, you will be given a mooring ball for free during your agreed-upon stay. You will also receive free gas for your dinghy.

I don’t know about you, but if I had a boat, I would love to help out and live in one of these beautiful bays for a few months!

If you are interested and meet the qualifications listed above, please call (340) 776-6201, ext. 249 for more information.