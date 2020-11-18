Live Music is Back…Again!

Well folks, if you know me, you know that I am VERY excited to be writing this post. The ban on live entertainment was lifted by the VI Government on November 9 and there are a lot of great options for live, and socially distanced, music on island right now!

Tomorrow night, our beloved IslandGirlMusic- Erin Hart takes the stage at Lovango Rum Bar in Cruz Bay from 4PM-6PM. She will be playing on the outside deck with Cruz Bay at sunset as the backdrop. This will be the first live entertainment at the venue since their re-opening earlier this month. You need a table to socially distance and enjoy the show, so get there early for some pizza and a great seat.

Another new venue, The Windmill Bar at Neptune’s Lookout, has been hosting Erin on Monday evenings from 6PM-8PM on their brand new deck with another stunning view in the background. The Windmill Bar opened earlier this summer and is located at the Susannaberg ruins, just a short drive up Centerline Road from Cruz Bay. In addition to Erin’s weekly show, this incredible venue will be hosting some nationally notable acts in the coming weeks.

The miraculous one man band and regular staple in the VI entertainment scene, Zach Deputy, is returning to the Virgin Islands this weekend. He will appear at The Windmill Bar on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday evening at 7PM. Next month, members of Moe. and The Big Wu will perform multiple dates with local musician, Jared Warren, at this stunning new venue as well.

The Landing is also back to hosting STJ based musicians five nights a week! This Cruz Bay staple is featuring the talents of Lauren Jones Magnie, Haile, IslandGirlMusic- Erin Hart, Mark Wallace & Eva and Pam & Broheem Wednesday-Sunday evenings from 6PM-9PM (See schedule below).

Miss Lucy’s Open Mic is resuming this week as well. Experience the spontaneity of this gathering of local musicians each Thursday evening from 5:30-9:00 while you enjoy the beautiful views and delicious dinner options!

I am hoping that in the near future we will start to see some more options pop up for live entertainment from some of our other favorite venues on island. But, for now, I would say we are off to a great start this weekend, beginning with a double header on Thursday at Lovango Rum Bar with IslandGirlMusic- Erin Hart and The Windmill Bar with Zach Deputy!

Please be advised…At all venues, masks are required when you are not seated at your table. Counter service at bars is still restricted so you MUST have a seat in order to be served. Additionally, capacity rules are still in effect and the restaurants on island have been full each night. Whatever your choice of entertainment, get to the venue early to get a seat, grab some dinner and enjoy the best that St. John has to offer in the way of music, food, drinks, great music and good company!