Live From the Virgin Islands

Good Morning! I know it’s been a bit chilly up there and wanted to share a few ways for you to virtually warm up a bit 🙂

In case you aren’t already in the know and watching the multitude of webcams that occupy St. John and her neighboring islands, I wanted to get you up to speed. There are plenty of ways to tune into island life whenever you need a virtual vacation. So, pour yourself a rum punch, crank up the heat, relax and enjoy the views!

The St. John Spice webcam at the ferry dock looks out over Pilsbury Sound and Cruz Bay. Check in on a friend or family member arriving or departing Love City.

The Beach Bar webcam gives you a birds eye view of the sunset and the bustling beach in Cruz Bay.

One of my absolutely favorite views on island is from the Windmill Bar at Estate Susannaberg. Trust me when I say, you’ll want to check in here around happy hour for some incredible sunsets.

The views from Calichi at Picture Point are absolutely stunning. This particular camera pans back and forth with views of Coral Bay Harbor from the base of Bordeaux Mountain. It’s a bit foggy this morning. So, you’ll have to check back a bit later to enjoy this one!

And another stunning perspective of Coral Bay…

Live from Jost van Dyke….breathe in the breeze from Soggy Dollar Bar.

Watch the ships come and go from the harbor from high above Charlotte Amalie on St. Thomas….

Or…take a trip to Cane Garden Bay on Tortola!

Well, I hope that was helpful for all of you experiencing “island fever” in the states. We wish you were here….Hopefully “soon come!”