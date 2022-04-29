Last Chance to Enter to Win an Escape to Love City for Two!!!

Good Morning, Good Morning! Over the past few weeks we have been taking a look at the amazing sustainability efforts of Island Green Living and the INCREDIBLE prize package the non-profit organization has put together for their annual fundraiser. If you haven’t already bought your raffle tickets, read on for one final highlight of what you will experience AS THE WINNER of this Escape to Love City….

Last year, we raised a whopping $120k in support of Island Green Living’s recycling and sustainability initiatives on St. John. Right now, we are at $90k with only a few more days to go and I KNOW that with our efforts combined, we can reach that same number we hit last year! I want to first remind each and every one of you out there that the winner of last year’s Island Green Living raffle spent only $50 on ONE ticket in exchange for an all-expenses paid trip to St. John. And this year, for the purchase of just ONE $50 raffle ticket, the winner could be YOU! So, please share this with everyone you know that has a love for St. John and an itch to get back here for a perfectly splendid week in paradise. 🙂

Now let’s take a peak at this all-inclusive prize package!

Two weeks ago, we highlighted the luxurious accommodations at Gallows Point in an ocean view suite, complete with all that you’ll need for a beach day, a full kitchen and an oh so comfy king size bed all in a perfect boutique resort like setting in the heart of Cruz Bay. You’ll have $1000 to spend on airfare to get here AND a rental car, free of charge for your entire stay with complimentary parking at your hotel!

Last week, we dove deep into the plethora of activities you will get to experience during your stay, thanks to the generosity and support of local businesses! A day at Maho Crossroads, an exquisite day of sailing with Happy Island Charters made complete with a low country boil lunch on board, a luxurious couples massage at VI Body Spa, paddle board adventures courtesy of Virgin Islands Expeditions and a gift certificate towards the sail of your choice on board the mighty Kekoa!

Today, I’d like to get into something we all enjoy…Dining!

What local restaurants have offered to buy you breakfast, lunch or dinner as a part of your prize package?

Well, upon your arrival to St. John, you will probably be a wee bit wary from your long day of travel. That’s no worries at all, because once you get checked into your incredible accommodations at Gallows Point, you can simply head upstairs to Ocean 362 to enjoy a complimentary dinner for two as you watch your first sunset on island. This stunningly beautiful restaurant offers locally sourced and delectable “island to table” style cuisine and is literally steps away from where you’ll rest your head for your first sleeps on island.

The next morning, head up to Colombo’s Smoothies with your $50 gift certificate to get your day started right with a coffee drink or smoothie and a delicious breakfast with a view!

After a day of exploration, head out to the Isola Shops in Coral Bay for a laid back evening at Wok on the Beach. Explore exotic Pan-Asian tapas as you relax under the palms watching boats sway in the harbor. Spend your $200 gift certificate on dumplings, pot stickers, steamed buns, sweet and sour chicken or shrimp, tropical cocktails and more…All with a breathtaking backdrop and a St. John vibe.

During your next couple of days on island, you will enjoy some of the best that St. John has to offer in the realms of dining experiences. First, spend an “Evening Under the Stars” at Lovango Resort + Beach Club. You’ll be whisked away by the resort’s private ferry to Lovango Cay where you’ll enjoy an exquisite spread of Paella, Caribbean Barbeque or Surf and Turf for dinner. Live music, beach games, delectable cocktails and good company will combine to create an evening for you and your traveling companion to remember for years to come!

As you wind down from another big day of St. John adventure, head over to Lovango Rum Bar and Distillery with your $150 gift card for a relaxing evening filled with live music, DELISH pizza, extravagant charcuterie and inventive craft rum cocktails. The view, the staff and the drinks and eats will all round out your day in a beautiful way and it’s only a short “stumble” back to your accommodations at Gallows Point.

Round out your week with some exquisite fine dining in the heart of Cruz Bay….

Dave & Jerry’s Island Steakhouse is the ultimate way to enjoy the Cruz Bay vibe with divine steaks, seafoods and cocktails. Their claim to fame is their dry aged steaks, but don’t skip out on the delectable side dishes, appetizers, desserts and, of course, cocktails! Your $200 gift certificate can be used towards anything on Chef Riah Kuenzi’s creative menu along with delicious, hand-crafted libations and a great wine list.

And last, but certainly not least, the lucky winner of this amazing escape will enjoy a three course dinner for two of delicious locally grown and sourced cuisine at the acclaimed Extra Virgin Bistro. Staple favorites and inventive nightly specials adorn the prix fixe menu where you can choose from a nightly selection for your Appetizer, Salad and Main courses.

Whew…I don’t know about all of you but I’m starving after all of that! 🙂

If you haven’t already, purchase your raffle tickets now! There are only a few days left to enter to WIN this incredible weeklong adventure for two on St. John. And, you never know this year’s lucky winner could be YOU!

Tickets are on sale until midnight on May 2 for $50 each or six tickets for $250 via the Island Green Living website. The drawing will take place at 2:30 AST live from the ReSource Depot via the Island Green Living’s Facebook Page on May 5.