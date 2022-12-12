Last call! Order St. Johnopoly in time for Christmas!

Happy Monday! This week marks your last chance to order St. Johnopoly online and have it delivered before Christmas.

All orders must be placed by Thursday, December 15th to guarantee delivery before Christmas Day. You can order online here!

Are you on island and don’t want to pay delivery fees? No problem, as you can just pop into Lovango Rum Bar or Maho Crossroads on St. John to purchase St. Johnopoly.

If you haven’t heard of St. Johnopoly™ before…Well, it’s like being on St. John when you can’t be!

It’s just like the traditional Monopoly board game, but it’s 100% customized for the island of St. John. Using game tokens such as a jeep, sea turtle, palm trees… The 4th Edition features many new businesses since the last edition was released. Land on your favorite island spots including Maho Crossroads, The Beach Bar, The Longboard, Extra Virgin Bistro, Woody’s, and more!

Crank your heat up to a balmy 80 degrees (if it happens to be chilly where you are), turn on your favorite island tunes, perhaps make a Painkiller or two, and pretend you’re on St. John… Get St. Johnopoly today!