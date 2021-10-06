Join the St. John Recovery Choir From Anywhere in the World!

I know, I know, it is a bit early to be getting into the Holiday Spirit, BUT, perfection takes time and the St. John Recovery Choir is starting rehearsals for their virtual concert next week. And this year, no matter where you are, you can SING on St. John! The St. John Recovery Choir is seeking new members for their upcoming Holiday concert and, with the fall season and rehearsals all being held virtually, you are all invited to join in the fun 🙂

The St. John Recovery Choir was formed in 2018 in response to Hurricane Irma which slammed the island four years ago. During the recovery period, singers found that joining together for a concert of Motown music was a way to let loose and feel joy in spite of the devastation. Music heals, right?

This St. John based non-profit was the result (silver lining?) of some serious hurdles we were jumping in the months and years that followed the lengthy recovery and rebuild process after Irma. And little did choir director Kristen Carmichael-Bowers know that COVID-19 and her dedication to keeping the choir singing would lead her to overcome another another obstacle…Her fear of technology!

She has, over the past year and a half, become fluent at hosting Zoom rehearsals and producing festive concerts with pre-recorded tracks and live participation by choir members.

This year, she’s planning to go one step further. “We are going to make virtual choir videos, which means our concert will be that much more fun,” Carmichael Bowers said. “It’s not that hard from the singers’ end. My husband Jay, who oversees the technical aspects, is the one with the big challenge.”

For the holiday concert, Carmichael-Bowers includes music to honor a variety of traditions of the season – Christmas, Hannukah, Kwanzaa, Solstice and New Year.

You do not need prior experience, nor do you need to be able to read music. Anyone can join this choir for the holiday season….Kristen has a graduate degree focused on vocal pedagogy and is always looking to make the choir accessible to those who might have a bit of stage fright or nerves on their hands 🙂

“It’s everyone’s birth right to sing,” she believes.

If you have always wanted to be involved on St. John and are interested in participating in a beautiful community project that is accessible to all, no matter your singing experience OR geographical location, then go to the Sing St. John website and click the button to join the recovery choir. Membership is $50 but the fee can be waived with just a click.

Rehearsals, which begin Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 5:30 p.m., will be held on Zoom.