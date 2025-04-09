Join the Coral Bay Yacht Club Flotilla and First Ever CBYC Chili Cook-off this Saturday, April 12th

Good morning, readers! Get ready to spice up your spring and support a great cause this weekend at the Coral Bay Yacht Club’s debut Chili Cook-off!

The Coral Bay Yacht Club (CBYC) has announced the return of its beloved Flotilla event after a pandemic-induced hiatus, and this year, they’re turning up the heat with a brand-new Chili Cook-Off. Cook-Off. Mark your calendars for this Saturday, April 12, 2025, from 11:00-3:00.

Prepare for a day of sailing, spicy (and savory) competition, a cash bar, 50/50 raffle, and community, all for a fantastic cause of raising funds for the kids of St. John. Live Music will be provided by Lauren Magnie and Friends.

Founded in 1976, the Coral Bay Yacht Club’s mission is to support the Coral Bay boating community by promoting safe, environmentally responsible, and ethical boating practices. In addition, the CBYC is fundamental in projects like water cleanups, local community philanthropy, and youth education.

All proceeds from this festive gathering will benefit competitive youth sailing programs on St. John, empowering young sailors to refine their skills and pursue their passion for the sport. This year, Gifft Hill School, the Coral Bay Yacht Club, the St. John Yacht Club, and KATS have all worked together to bring young sailors to the next level of competitive sailing.

Sailing classes, clubs, and competitive teams are open to all school-aged children residing in St. John regardless of whether they are homeschooled, attend a school that does not offer similar opportunities, or are enrolled at GHS.

GHS has hired Sam Normington as the coach, KATS is sharing their equipment, and the two yacht clubs are reaching out to support and mentor the program’s growth.

This isn’t just any gathering; it’s a “Party with Purpose,” a CBYC tradition that’s finally back in full swing. Commodore Dave Dostall has entrusted the event to the capable hands of Flotilla Event Admiral Mary Burks, and the excitement is palpable. It’s shaping up to be an unforgettable day, who could not enjoy a day spent sailing and chilling (I couldn’t help it!) out on Hansen?

Guests can arrive by boat or by car. Don’t have a boat? No problem! Volunteer boats and crews will ferry guests from Coral Bay to Hansen Bay. Reservations are required in advance for boat transportation, which costs $40 per person. Please note that walk-ins at the dock cannot be accommodated. Text Jaime 340-227-3260 to reserve your spot.

And for our land lovers? Hansen Bay is generously offering free parking for the day, so everyone can join the fun.

Once ashore, the real competition begins: the Chili Cook-Off! Supporters of all stripes have been honing their chili recipes and are raring to showcase their culinary skills.

This is a people’s choice affair. Each guest who purchases chili gets to cast a vote for their favorite. The chili with the most votes wins “Best Chili,” while the most creative and eye-catching table decorations will earn the “Best Decorated Table” award. And the ultimate prize? Bragging rights, of course!

For more details or to sign up, please contact

Flotilla Event Admiral Mary at 340-513-8141

Trusted CBYC Commodore Dave Dostall at (340) 643-2630

Email: coral [email protected]

All photos courtesy of CBYC archives unless otherwise stated