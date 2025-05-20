The 22nd Annual Joe Kessler’s Beach to Beach Power Swim this Sunday, May 25

As Memorial Day weekend approaches on St. John, swimmers from all over the United States and beyond arrive in anticipation for the 22nd Annual Joe Kessler’s Beach to Beach Power Swim. This isn’t just any swim; it’s a world-renowned open water event, ranked among the “Top 25” globally, and it’s happening right here in the Virgin Islands National Park.

This year, a staggering 371 swimmers, with ages spanning from 7 to 82, will test their skills on the North Shore course, starting at Maho Bay Beach, and finishing at either Cinnamon, Trunk, or Hawksnest Beach.

Tonia Lovejoy, Executive Director of Friends of Virgin Islands National Park, captures the spirit of the event:

“I wish everyone a great swim in our beautiful park. This is the first year of the new name and I would like to think that Joe Kessler, who founded the event 22 years ago, would be so proud of the community spirit and joy that pervades the Power Swim.”

Emphasizing the importance of the event, Tonia says, “Beyond the fun of the event, we are so grateful for the critical funds raised to support our work including our Learn to Swim program that trains instructors and lifeguards and offers free swim lessons throughout the year.”

Swimmers are arriving from 29 states across the US, plus Puerto Rico, the BVI, the USVI, and even as far away as Manchester, UK, all eager to support the Friends of Virgin Islands National Park and its important programs. These programs include Learn to Swim, Sea Turtle Protection, and education outreach.

Among the participants are members of the United States Virgin Islands Swimming Federation team, fresh from the 2025 Caribbean Free Trade Association Games (CARIFTA) and 4 swimmers from Team River Runner, an outdoor adventure organization for wounded veterans.

Keep your eyes peeled for local stars like Reagan Uszenski, and Kaeden Gleason, who snagged first place in the 2024 Power Swim, along with second-place finisher, Teague Gleason.

The Power Swim clearly holds a special place in the hearts of many, with 221 swimmers returning to test the waters once again. Some have participated in as many as 21 Power Swims! It’s also a family affair, with approximately 30 families registered.

The starting gun fires at 8:00 AM on Sunday, and swimmers will tackle the course distances of their choice:

Cinnamon Short Course: For the solo swimmer, a 1-mile stretch from Maho Beach to Cinnamon Beach.

For the solo swimmer, a 1-mile stretch from Maho Beach to Cinnamon Beach. Trunk Intermediate Course: Solo swimmers will cover 2.25 miles from Maho Beach to Trunk Beach.

Solo swimmers will cover 2.25 miles from Maho Beach to Trunk Beach. Hawksnest Long Course: The 3.5-mile challenge, open to solo swimmers, from Maho Beach to Hawksnest Beach.

The 3.5-mile challenge, open to solo swimmers, from Maho Beach to Hawksnest Beach. Relay Long Course: Teams of three will take on the 3.5-mile course from Maho Beach to Hawksnest Beach, with relay exchanges at Cinnamon and Trunk Beaches.

Last year saw St. Croix’s Kaeden Gleason set a new long course record, finishing the swim in 1 hour, 9 minutes, and 26 seconds. St. Thomas’s Lindsay Barr was the top female finisher for the third straight year, clocking in at 1:23:04.

Open Swimming Talk: Tips from a Power Swim Legend

For those looking to dive deeper into the world of open water swimming, the Friends of Virgin Islands National Park’s Young Professionals Board is presenting “Just Keep Swimming!”, an open swimming talk with Jeff Miller. Miller is a marine biologist, ocean swimmer, and has participated in every Beach to Beach Power Swim since its inception 22 years ago.

A long-term resident of St. John, Miller is no stranger to challenging swims. In 2016, he became the first person to swim non-stop around St. John, a distance of 23 miles. Just recently, in 2023, Miller completed a 16.2-mile swim from Virgin Gorda to St. John, a feat known as the Drake Channel Swim for Soldiers and Survivors, raising funds for the St. John Cancer Fund and Team River Runner.

The talk will be held on Thursday, May 22nd, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the National Park Service Lind Point Building. A shuttle will be available from the National Park Visitor Center in Cruz Bay, departing at 5:30 PM and returning after the event.

Remembering Joe and Cristina Kessler

The 2024 event was renamed Joe Kessler’s Beach to Beach Power Swim in honor of its founder, Joe Kessler, and his wife, Cristina. Joe Kessler served as President of the Friends of the Virgin Islands National Park for 18 years and retired in 2018. Cristina was a writer and passionate activist, advocating for women’s rights in developing countries and wildlife conservation across the globe.

Joe was instrumental in the creation of the Friends of the Virgin Islands National Park’s Beach-to-Beach Power Swim. He was the voice on the megaphone that guided swimmers at the event’s start for over a dozen years.

Joe and Cristina were deeply committed to philanthropy and adventure. According to Cristina’s website, the couple met in the Peace Corps in 1973 and spent five years as volunteers in Honduras, Kenya, and the Seychelles. Their travels eventually led them to the Virgin Islands in 2001, where they lived for the next 18 years.

After retiring from the Friends of the Park in 2018, Joe and Cristina Kessler moved back to the United States and began seeing the US National Parks in their 22-foot RV. Tragically, last year the couple was killed instantly when a train struck their RV. Their loss has been felt around the globe, a testament to the many lives they touched through their humanitarian work.

Giving Back to the Park: Crowdfunding

The Power Swim is more than just a race; it’s a vital fundraiser for the Friends of Virgin Islands National Park, supporting their work to protect our island’s natural and cultural treasures. Swimmers and supporters are encouraged to create or contribute to a crowdfunding page: https://donate.friendsvinp.org/fundraisers

The top fundraiser by June 15, 2025, will win a half-day boat trip on Salt Deck for up to 6 people, generously donated by Salty Daze Charters. The second-highest fundraiser will receive a gift bag of goodies from the Friends of the Park Store.

Support the Park: Membership Drive and Raffle

In addition to the crowdfunding efforts, Friends of Virgin Islands National Park is also holding their May Membership Drive and Raffle. For more information on how to join or renew your membership and be entered to win, please visit: https://donate.friendsvinp.org/membership/join-renew

The Beach to Beach Power Swim is made possible by the generous support of our local business community. A big thank you goes out to all of this year’s sponsors and to Kate Nesbitt of Salty Daze Charters and Dazey Drive In, who designed this year’s event logo.

For more information about the Beach to Beach Power Swim and the programs it supports, please visit the Friends website at www.friendsvinp.org.

A special shoutout to the sponsors of the Beach to Beach Power Swim, who help make this event possible:

Guardian Insurance Group, St. John Insurance, USVI Tourism, 340 Real Estate Co., First Bank, Friends of Joe & Christina, Paradise Lumber, Vibe Jewelry, Mongoose Junction II, Salty Daze Charters, Islandia Real Estate, Merchants Bank, Antares Properties, St. John Hardware, Heavy Materials, Rapier Med, Lime Inn, Lime Out, Baker Magras & Associates, High Tide Restaurant, Windspree Vacation Homes, Seaside Properties at Grand Bay, Designs, Elevate Island, Gallows Point, St. John Physical Therapy, Chelsea Drugstore, Prosolar Systems, Holiday Homes, Alfredo’s Landscaping, St. John Dinghy Rental, Rotary Club of St. John, The Longboard, Synergy Fitness & Wellness Center, Go North Management LLC, Femme Royale, Muilenburg Law LLC, Cruz Bay Watersports, The Little Things, Stream 2 Sea, St. John Brewers, Reef2Peak, T-Shirt One, Love City Ice, St. John Coastal, Race Impressions, Cinnamon Bay Campground, St. John Rescue, Landlubber Logistics, Dave & Jerry’s Steakhouse, NBC, Sam and Jack’s Deli, Irie Pops, LCCN, Trunk Bay Snack Shack, Little Olive, Island Media, Sun Dog Café, Swim Capz, Hunter Foods and Shambles Bar & Grill.