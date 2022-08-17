Island Update: The Stillness Settles in on St. John

Good Morning, Good Morning! Just this week, it has seemed that a calm has settled over St. John. And in more ways than one! We had no problem getting a table at Morgan’s Mango this week for a gathering of beautiful ladies. Tap and Still and the street in front of it was absolutely quiet on Monday evening. Parking has been relatively adequate in town. And pictures posted from the beaches are without the usual cameo of strangers sunning themselves down the way. But, it is not just the still of the crowds that has lulled this week. The Sahara Dust, which has intermittently lingered since May, has finally lifted for a bit. Bringing back those absolutely electric blues and greens and the kind of sunsets that paint the sky like a watercolor. The seas are incredibly calm and the winds have settled into their typical late summertime intermission. It’s absolutely beautiful here in so many ways right now. And, in an effort to give you a well-rounded glimpse at that beauty, I have collected some photos taken by myself and some shared by community businesses and villas around St. John.

This morning, the Windy App showed the windspeed surrounding St. John to be right around 5 knots. Which is low and SLOW. To give you a reference, during the winter months we generally see steady winds of about 10-20 knots with gusts getting as high as 30.

And, with that stillness, comes the summertime heat! This week, highs are expected between 85-87 with the humidity index in the 70’s. So, it is WARM. But, with that stillness, also comes incredibly still seas that mimic glass, reflecting the blue skies…

And, I was just about to say that, with all of this calm and beauty, you might notice from the photos that we NEED rain! And as I type this, the sky just opened up for a whopping 13 minutes here on the South Shore of St. John. Long enough to water the plants a bit I guess?

Speaking of rain…We have not seen much happening out there in the Atlantic Basin as of yet this year. But, keep sending positive thoughts for the continuance of a slower than average storm season for the Caribbean. We are still several weeks away from what is typically peak hurricane season…And, although the vivid blues and calm seas that have been revealed by the lifting of the Sahara Dust are beautiful, that cloud of dust acts a a protective layer from storm formation. So, as incredibly beautiful as it is, I always get a bit nervous about the lack of that dusty haze during this time of year!

Oh, and speaking of sunsets, there have been some absolutely incredible ones this week. You know, the ones that leave a colorful hue all around you, reflecting off the water, long after the sun has gone to bed….

Speaking of beautiful colors during this time of year, the Flamboyant Trees have been ASBOULTELY living up to their name over these past few weeks. Their vibrant brilliance makes me smile every time I drive into town. I’ll be collecting some more images of these bold beauties from around island for a later post. But here’s a little eye candy for you in the meantime 🙂

So, in a nutshell, everything is quiet and calm here in Love City. The crowds have lessened as we prepare for the slowest time of the year, giving those of us who are here the opportunity to enjoy a bit of reprieve and tranquility from the hustle and bustle. And some time to take in those absolutely stunning views of calm seas and vibrant sunsets. Oh, and the rain fooled me…It’s pouring again! I, personally, am giving up some gratitude this morning for this beautiful place, the still of the sea and the rain falling on the earth. And looking forward to seeing some more of those brilliant colors that are bound to pop just a bit more after taking a much needed drink 🙂