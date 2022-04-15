Island Update: Love City Easter Weekend Festivities, Parking & Beach Tips and More!

Good Morning and Good Fri-YAY from Love City! Today kicks off a four day weekend for many professional workers and government employees in the US Virgin Islands (YES, Easter Monday is a thing). Here’s a couple of quick updates about the weekend and island goings on that you may want to know if you are visiting us!

FIRST- Liquor sales of any type are prohibited in the Virgin Islands on Good Friday until 4PM. You can’t buy it at a store and you can’t drink it at a bar. Beer and wine do not fall under this law….So, mimosas are okay! 🙂

According to VIC Title 1, Chapter 11, Subsection 171(b): Distilled liquor and drinks prepared therewith shall not be served in public places of refreshment between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Good Friday. Whoever violates this subsection shall be fined not more than $200 or imprisoned not more than a year or both. Distilled liquor includes spirits and can be defined as grain alcohol, with a high alcohol content. Examples of distilled spirits include brandy, whiskey, rum, gin and vodka. This does not include beverages such as beer, wine and cider, as they are fermented but not distilled and all have relatively low alcohol content, typically less than 15 percent, according to the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs. Local cordials, such as Coquito and Guavaberry sales are not restricted on this day.

So, we will have to pass the hours of this beautiful Good Friday on St. John without our Painkillers and Rum Punches. But, by Happy Hour, you’ll be good to go again.

On that note, the Beach Bar is closed today for an employee appreciation day. Or, as we know it on island, a “snow day.” They will resume business tomorrow morning at 11AM.

The Love City Seafood Fest is back on this weekend! This and the pre-carnival Food Fair are two of my favorite events of the year. If you are here, head over to Franklin Powell Park (the gazebo courtyard across from the people ferry) to get your fill of delicious local seafood delicacies, live entertainment and a cash bar.

This is the second “annual” Love City Seafood Fest and I am SO ;looking forward to heading over to the park for dinner. The first was the year before COVID hit and, for obvious reasons, the event has been postponed the past few years. But, tomorrow this AWESOME festival returns to St. John from 1PM-7PM with music provided by DJ Tony and uplifting live performances from the Love City Pan Dragons and the Dynamic Dancers.

If you are headed to the beaches this weekend, you can expect them to be crowded! The North Shore beaches, especially Hawksnest, will likely be super packed with locals and residents enjoying their extended holiday weekend. Easter Weekend in the USVI is the equivalent of Memorial Day or Labor Day in the states as far as expecting crowds while enjoying outdoor activities. But, don’t get frustrated…Just work around it and be flexible. If you have your heart set on a certain beach, I would advise taking a taxi because the parking lots will likely be packed. If there is a hiking trail or an off the beaten path beach you have been looking to explore, Saturday or Sunday might be the days to do it. Additionally, if you are planning a boat day during your trip, this weekend will be a perfect time to do it! Avoid the crowds with a day on the water 🙂

Oh, and speaking of crowds. With the Love City Seafood Festival going on Saturday and church crowds on Sunday morning, be prepared for a tough parking situation in Cruz Bay over the weekend as well. If you have a rental car with parking available to you, I’d advise using that. Also, the gravel lot, just on the other side of the tennis courts generally has plenty of vacancy. Their rates are as follows:

First Half Hour Free

31 minutes – 1 hour $3.00

1-2 hours $5.00

2-3 hours $7.00

3-10 hours $11.00

10-24 hours $14.00

Lost Ticket $15.00 per day

It’s a good opportunity to avoid the stress of the parking shuffle while also stretching your legs a bit 🙂 Also, try the Lumberyard or the lot right next to Tap & Still (across from Woody’s). Both are large lots that generally have ample parking.

To add to the driving in town woes…Trust me, I share them with you as I’ve got tings ta do! 🙂 WAPA announced that a section of road would be closed yesterday and today in order to complete a section of the underground power project. According to the following release, the road should be open at the end of the day today if it is not completed. But, I’m not really sure what that means….HA!

The Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority advises the motoring public that there will be a road closure from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM on April 14,and April 15. The road closure will occur between Strand Street and Bay Street at the location of Wharside Village. The closure is for the Cruz Bay Underground Project and will Haugland VI to complete the concrete road restoration in that area. This work is necessary at this time in order to eliminate some recently developing potholes in this area, and to properly prepare this portion of the roadway for final paving. Attached is the Road Closure Plan. If the restoration is not complete by Friday, April 15, the road will be open for the weekend and then reclose on Monday. Pedestrian access will be provided at all times, traffic control signs will be in place, and flaggers will direct traffic as required.

On a VERY positive note, the road work on Centerline Road is going AMAZINGLY well. On all of the completed stretches of milling and paving between Gifft Hill and Pastory there is not a pothole to be found! You could literally roller skate on them, but I wouldn’t advise that 🙂 I’m doing my hoppy bunny dance over here right now because MAN, my island car is overly grateful for these repairs. I can’t wait to see the rest of the sections wrapped up. I might drive to Coral Bay after just because I can without being stressed out 🙂

On that note, I hope that you all have a joyous Easter weekend celebrating with loved ones, wherever you are. And, if you’re on St. John, don’t miss the Seafood Fest!

Cover photo is of First Lady Yolanda Bryan leading the Easter Egg Roll in Cruz Bay earlier this week. Courtesy of Government House VI.