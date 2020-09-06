IRMA Anniversary Today

Here we are today on the anniversary of IRMA in the midst of a different type of storm unlike any other we have experienced in our lifetimes.

COVID has changed our lives in many ways and changed the island that we all love as much. Unfortunately many aspects of COVID separate us physically; we can’t hug who we want to hug, and share space with strangers who we want to get to know. And of course it has torn us apart spiritually and politically as well.

A St John business owner recently posted on facebook a question of what was worse COVID or IRMARIE?

Different people have different opinions based on their circumstances and experiences, but one thing that stood out in the responses is that the storms brought us together as people. We weren’t fighting over politics, culture, masks, shutdowns, and tourism. We were coming together to help one another, friends and strangers alike.

We encourage you today to take a day (or a week, or a year) off from disagreements and remember back what it was like to love one another in a time of need…..and maybe help a stranger.

Please remember by watching this post-storm video from Steve Simonsen.