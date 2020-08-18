Invest 98L Likely to Make an Appearance End of Week

Well folks, it’s that time of year!  We have been watching a weather system developing off the coast of Africa that shows potential to put our storm preparations to the test.

Currently named Invest 98L, it is located about 900 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.  According to the Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Management Agency (VITEMA), conditions are favorable for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form over the next couple of days as the system moves west/west-north-west at around 15 to 20 miles per hour, landing on our doorstep by Friday.

Most of the weather models agree that this storm will pass very close to St. John toward the end of the week

There’s a 70% chance of formation in the next 48 hours, and a 90% chance over the next five days.  We will keep you posted as the system progresses!

For those currently on island, VITEMA will be distributing sand bags between 10:00 am and 3:00 pm at the Coral Bay Fire Station and Department of Public Works in Susannaberg.

