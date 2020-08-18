Invest 98L Likely to Make an Appearance End of Week

Well folks, it’s that time of year! We have been watching a weather system developing off the coast of Africa that shows potential to put our storm preparations to the test.

Currently named Invest 98L, it is located about 900 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. According to the Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Management Agency (VITEMA), conditions are favorable for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form over the next couple of days as the system moves west/west-north-west at around 15 to 20 miles per hour, landing on our doorstep by Friday.

There’s a 70% chance of formation in the next 48 hours, and a 90% chance over the next five days. We will keep you posted as the system progresses!

For those currently on island, VITEMA will be distributing sand bags between 10:00 am and 3:00 pm at the Coral Bay Fire Station and Department of Public Works in Susannaberg.