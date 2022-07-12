fbpx
Introducing the New and Improved St. John Scoops!

On Friday, I took some time out to go get some…ICE CREAM!  St. John Scoops closed a few weeks ago for a renovation and expansion into the space next door to their original and beloved ice cream counter at Mongoose Junction.  And, during Carnival, they re-opened in the beautifully renovated shop that used to be home to Just Beach.  Let’s take a look!

Picture yourself sitting in front of Mongoose Junction in the Caribbean sun with homemade ice cream cooling you down…Scoops is back and better than ever!

First, I want to explain a few things as there has been some shuffling of the shops at Mongoose this year…Just Beach did not close!  They are now in the space just down the walkway where the Friends of Virgin Islands National Park Store used to be.  No, they did not close either…They moved across the street to the Virgin Islands National Park Visitor Center.

The old ice cream counter has received a beautiful reno! Hand cut and crafted by Glen Speer. Photo by his wife, Radha Speer.

Scoop’s old ice cream counter is getting a beautiful facelift and will open in a few months as a gourmet coffee shop, while the space next door is now filled to the absolute BRIM with sweet and delicious treats and awesome St. John Scoops merch!

Scoops is NOT just for ice cream anymore! A wall of candy is a dream come true for any kid…Or kid at heart 🙂

Look at the way those shelves are built into the natural stone archways…Just beautiful, right?  So, here you have a ton of candy of all shapes sizes and colors.  But, that Scoops caramel corn on the top shelf was calling my name!

St. John Carnival Candy Corn is the perfect beach snack!

And there are cookies….

And fudge!

Chocolate Peanut Butter & Belgian Chocolate Fudge

And, of course…all of your favorite flavors of homemade, hand scooped ice cream!

And, yes, they still offer the delicious “adult” ice cream.  A rotating selection spiked with a bit of a boozy burst 🙂

Oh, and you can build your own sundae with an incredible selection of toppings as well.

I’m telling you guys, if you haven’t had St. John Scoops homemade ice cream yet, you are in for a literal “treat” the next time you visit.  And the service, as always, was lovely.  The young lady behind the counter was super friendly and very helpful with ALL of my questions. (Thank you!!)

All in all, the service was fantastic, the space is beautiful (and airconditioned!) and the sweets…Well, I’ll let them speak for themselves the next time you’re on island 🙂

 

